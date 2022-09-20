So last nine episodes will be aired in 11 days? crazy
Next week's burnoff at Wednesday and Thursday is likely to make room for The Real Love Boat (AU) premiering on October 5-6.
Expect Episodes 18-20 to air on Sunday-Tuesday (October 2-4) and then the finale on October 9.
This is confirmed to be the case.
Episodes 18-20 are now slotted to air on October 2-4, all being 60 minutes long.
Episode 18 summary:
Racers return to Australia, with team members heading into the clouds for a joyride before making noise at Perth's Bell Tower and getting a taste of virtual reality as they head to the Pit Stop.
So here's the breakdown for our remaining episodes, right?
#615 - Belize 3 - 65 min - 09/27 (TUE)
#616 - Mexico 1 - 90 min - 09/28 (WED)
#617 - Mexico 2 - 60 min - 09/29 (THU)
#618 - Mexico 3 - 60 min - 10/02 (SUN)
#619 - Australia 1 - 60 min - 10/03 (MON)
#620 - Australia 2 - 60 min - 10/04 (TUE)
#621 (Finale) - Australia 3 - ?? min - 10/09 (SUN) (TBC?)