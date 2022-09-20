Yes that should be it. Finale will be on its own week on Sunday.



Summaries are also up for the first two Australia legs:



Episode 19: Racers return to Australia, with team members heading into the clouds for a joyride before making noise at Perth's Bell Tower and getting a taste of virtual reality as they head to the Pit Stop.



Episode 20: During this WA leg of the race, teams travel by ferry to take a leap of faith over Rottnest Island, pay homage to a local icon and get locked up in the stocks before meeting Beau at the Pit Stop.