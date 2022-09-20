Quote

We get five episodes next week. Will release episode descriptions for Episode 16 and 17 once I get them.

It's sink or swim in Mexico's coast city of Campeche, where teams must eat edible insect cuisine, shoot down piñatas, and make rope out of henequen plants before a spiritual dip in a local sinkhole.In Merida, on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, teams get to make cactus tacos, sing a verse of the classic song La Cucaracha and perform with a mariachi band, celebrating the Day of the Dead.