« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)  (Read 13329 times)

1 Member and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline tarflyonthewall

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 511
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 03:14:41 AM »
It's got nothing to do with Real Love Boat. It isn't airing in any of TAR's timeslots.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6365
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 03:33:18 AM »
Quote from: tarflyonthewall on Yesterday at 03:14:41 AM
It's got nothing to do with Real Love Boat. It isn't airing in any of TAR's timeslots.

And what I mean is that 10 announcing an airdate for Real Love Boat earlier is what's preventing them from fully burning off the season in 2 weeks as Wednesday-Thursday is now locked.
Logged

Offline tarflyonthewall

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 511
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #77 on: Yesterday at 11:33:45 PM »
Quote
We get five episodes next week. Will release episode descriptions for Episode 16 and 17 once I get them.

Episode 16: It's sink or swim in Mexico's coast city of Campeche, where teams must eat edible insect cuisine, shoot down piñatas, and make rope out of henequen plants before a spiritual dip in a local sinkhole.

Episode 17:In Merida, on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, teams get to make cactus tacos, sing a verse of the classic song La Cucaracha and perform with a mariachi band, celebrating the Day of the Dead.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 