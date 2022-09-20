« previous next »
It's got nothing to do with Real Love Boat. It isn't airing in any of TAR's timeslots.
tarflyonthewall on September 20, 2022, 03:14:41 AM
It's got nothing to do with Real Love Boat. It isn't airing in any of TAR's timeslots.

And what I mean is that 10 announcing an airdate for Real Love Boat earlier is what's preventing them from fully burning off the season in 2 weeks as Wednesday-Thursday is now locked.
Quote
We get five episodes next week. Will release episode descriptions for Episode 16 and 17 once I get them.

Episode 16: It's sink or swim in Mexico's coast city of Campeche, where teams must eat edible insect cuisine, shoot down piñatas, and make rope out of henequen plants before a spiritual dip in a local sinkhole.

Episode 17:In Merida, on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, teams get to make cactus tacos, sing a verse of the classic song La Cucaracha and perform with a mariachi band, celebrating the Day of the Dead.
gamerfan09 on September 19, 2022, 08:28:21 PM
I ♥ TAR on September 19, 2022, 08:21:36 PM
So last nine episodes will be aired in 11 days? crazy

Next week's burnoff at Wednesday and Thursday is likely to make room for The Real Love Boat (AU) premiering on October 5-6.

Expect Episodes 18-20 to air on Sunday-Tuesday (October 2-4) and then the finale on October 9.

This is confirmed to be the case.

Episodes 18-20 are now slotted to air on October 2-4, all being 60 minutes long.

Episode 18 summary:

Quote
Racers return to Australia, with team members heading into the clouds for a joyride before making noise at Perth's Bell Tower and getting a taste of virtual reality as they head to the Pit Stop.
