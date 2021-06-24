This is unpopular opinion however I didn't mind 32. It was one of the worst however tolerable. Also, not having a new season to watch in a 1 year and a half I think also helped it.



I appreciate comments like this. The season was far from the best, but people coming on here still holding scheduling delays against CBS (who are the only people who actually need to think about ratings, viewers, and money around the show) and complaining that they'll never buying it (as if we need to know) seem to want CBS to get some sort of comeuppance for what it was. I don't think that these people realize that the only comeuppance would be cancellation-- and no one is picking up a travel reality show while a pandemic is still going on.