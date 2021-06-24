« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 32 DVD to be released June 29  (Read 796 times)

TAR 32 DVD to be released June 29
« on: June 24, 2021, 10:00:10 PM »
I just saw a tweet from Amazon that season 32 will be released on June 29, and can now be pre- ordered from Amazon.
What more can I say? Perhaps the best season since season one, and yes, I seriously mean that.
Re: TAR 32 DVD to be released June 29
« Reply #1 on: June 25, 2021, 01:36:52 AM »
Awful season but at least this cast didn't have to wait two more years to get their DVDs.
Re: TAR 32 DVD to be released June 29
« Reply #2 on: June 26, 2021, 05:01:07 PM »
This is unpopular opinion however I didn't mind 32. It was one of the worst however tolerable. Also, not having a new season to watch in a 1 year and a half I think also helped it.
Re: TAR 32 DVD to be released June 29
« Reply #3 on: June 27, 2021, 04:23:41 PM »
Yeah, definitely not paying $30 for a DVD (it's not even blu-ray) of this season that I'd like to pretend never existed. Sorry not sorry.

I don't even have the DVDs of older seasons that I actually like and want to watch again.

I'll say one positive thing though. The cover is absolutely ugly, but kudos to putting the whole cast on it. (Though putting just the top 4 alliance teams on the cover would probably turn people off immediately  :funny:)


And with the Asian Cajuns right in the middle too, as they should.  :carryon:
Re: TAR 32 DVD to be released June 29
« Reply #4 on: June 28, 2021, 03:05:01 PM »
Quote from: LandonM170 on June 26, 2021, 05:01:07 PM
This is unpopular opinion however I didn't mind 32. It was one of the worst however tolerable. Also, not having a new season to watch in a 1 year and a half I think also helped it.

I appreciate comments like this.  The season was far from the best, but people coming on here still holding scheduling delays against CBS (who are the only people who actually need to think about ratings, viewers, and money around the show) and complaining that they'll never buying it (as if we need to know) seem to want CBS to get some sort of comeuppance for what it was.  I don't think that these people realize that the only comeuppance would be cancellation-- and no one is picking up a travel reality show while a pandemic is still going on.
Re: TAR 32 DVD to be released June 29
« Reply #5 on: June 28, 2021, 10:43:31 PM »
Uh... the scheduling delay is very low (if at all) on the list of criticisms people have of TAR32.
Re: TAR 32 DVD to be released June 29
« Reply #6 on: June 28, 2021, 11:34:40 PM »
Quote from: dryedmangoez on June 27, 2021, 04:23:41 PM
Yeah, definitely not paying $30 for a DVD (it's not even blu-ray) of this season that I'd like to pretend never existed. Sorry not sorry.

I don't even have the DVDs of older seasons that I actually like and want to watch again.

I'll say one positive thing though. The cover is absolutely ugly, but kudos to putting the whole cast on it. (Though putting just the top 4 alliance teams on the cover would probably turn people off immediately  :funny:)



And with the Asian Cajuns right in the middle too, as they should.  :carryon:

AND why is this NOT even in the CBS Store?? Sheesh.
https://www.cbsstore.com/collections/dvds/dvds

And agree on the cover. Having the whole cast is wonderful. Having the background color S*** brown is....not!
Re: TAR 32 DVD to be released June 29
« Reply #7 on: June 28, 2021, 11:59:01 PM »
Re: TAR 32 DVD to be released June 29
« Reply #8 on: June 29, 2021, 05:46:31 AM »
If you look at the covers of the other 31 seasons, the choices were probably down to brown or black.

I suspect Amazon is easier to advertise on short notice than the CBS store. Just sayin.
Re: TAR 32 DVD to be released June 29
« Reply #9 on: June 29, 2021, 06:53:08 AM »
BOTH would have been nice. Just IMO.
Re: TAR 32 DVD to be released June 29
« Reply #10 on: June 29, 2021, 10:53:44 AM »
Quote from: dryedmangoez on June 28, 2021, 10:43:31 PM
Uh... the scheduling delay is very low (if at all) on the list of criticisms people have of TAR32.

And there it is, a few comments above yours.
Re: TAR 32 DVD to be released June 29
« Reply #11 on: June 29, 2021, 12:32:13 PM »
Apparently, demand has outstripped supply, as Amazon is is sending out requests to approve a one month delay in fulfillment of orders for the TAR 32 DVD.
Re: TAR 32 DVD to be released June 29
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:36:30 AM »
The latest update I have received from Amazon is a delivery day range during the last week in July to the first of August. Sold out?
They werent expecting the level of demand for season 32.
