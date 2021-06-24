« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 32 DVD to be released June 29  (Read 347 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4026
  • An original TARfly
TAR 32 DVD to be released June 29
« on: June 24, 2021, 10:00:10 PM »
I just saw a tweet from Amazon that season 32 will be released on June 29, and can now be pre- ordered from Amazon.
What more can I say? Perhaps the best season since season one, and yes, I seriously mean that.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6033
Re: TAR 32 DVD to be released June 29
« Reply #1 on: June 25, 2021, 01:36:52 AM »
Awful season but at least this cast didn't have to wait two more years to get their DVDs.
Logged

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
Re: TAR 32 DVD to be released June 29
« Reply #2 on: June 26, 2021, 05:01:07 PM »
This is unpopular opinion however I didn't mind 32. It was one of the worst however tolerable. Also, not having a new season to watch in a 1 year and a half I think also helped it.
Logged

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2394
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: TAR 32 DVD to be released June 29
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:23:41 PM »
Yeah, definitely not paying $30 for a DVD (it's not even blu-ray) of this season that I'd like to pretend never existed. Sorry not sorry.

I don't even have the DVDs of older seasons that I actually like and want to watch again.

I'll say one positive thing though. The cover is absolutely ugly, but kudos to putting the whole cast on it. (Though putting just the top 4 alliance teams on the cover would probably turn people off immediately  :funny:)


And with the Asian Cajuns right in the middle too, as they should.  :carryon:
Logged

Offline kyleisalive

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 20
Re: TAR 32 DVD to be released June 29
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:05:01 PM »
Quote from: LandonM170 on June 26, 2021, 05:01:07 PM
This is unpopular opinion however I didn't mind 32. It was one of the worst however tolerable. Also, not having a new season to watch in a 1 year and a half I think also helped it.

I appreciate comments like this.  The season was far from the best, but people coming on here still holding scheduling delays against CBS (who are the only people who actually need to think about ratings, viewers, and money around the show) and complaining that they'll never buying it (as if we need to know) seem to want CBS to get some sort of comeuppance for what it was.  I don't think that these people realize that the only comeuppance would be cancellation-- and no one is picking up a travel reality show while a pandemic is still going on.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 