Yeah, definitely not paying $30 for a DVD (it's not even blu-ray) of this season that I'd like to pretend never existed. Sorry not sorry.I don't even have the DVDs of older seasons that I actually like and want to watch again.I'll say one positive thing though. The cover is absolutely ugly, but kudos to putting the whole cast on it. (Though putting just the top 4 alliance teams on the cover would probably turn people off immediatelyAnd with the Asian Cajuns right in the middle too, as they should.