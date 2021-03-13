« previous next »
The Bachelorette 17: Katie Thurston

The Bachelorette 17: Katie Thurston
Show content
According to rumors, the next Bachelorette will be Katie Thurston from Matt James's season of The Bachelor.

In other information, Chris Harrison won't host this season of The Bachelorette as Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will be temporarily hosting the show.

Source: https://deadline.com/2021/03/chris-harrison-host-the-bachelorette-2021-racism-controversy-1234713758/
Re: The Bachelorette 17: Katie Thurston
Filming starts next week to air Summer 2021
Re: The Bachelorette 17: Katie Thurston
ABC Press Release

This is for Katie's season

Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette season 17 premiering summer 2021

Among the season 25 women, Katie emerged as a leading voice, who repeatedly stood up against bullying and negativity in the house, and women all over America applauded her for speaking up for what she believes in. The 30-year-old Washington native became an instant fan favorite for her memorable arrival on night one where she introduced herself to Matt, light-up vibrator in tow. Unapologetically herself, Katie is adventurous, daring and ready for a man with whom she can build a life. A marketing manager with an innate social media savvy and humorous outlook on life, she is a witty storyteller who wants a man that will laugh along with her.

Source: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelorette/press-releases/
Re: The Bachelorette 17: Katie Thurston
Season premiere will be on June 7, 2021.
Re: The Bachelorette 17: Katie Thurston
ABC Press Release

Twenty-nine charming men and one mystery box hope to get lucky in love with Katie Thurston when the fiery 17th season of “The Bachelorette” premieres MONDAY, JUNE 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

After a whirlwind first evening that includes emotional moments and valuable time with mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, 23 lucky bachelors remain to toast the new Bachelorette and join her on the romantic journey of a lifetime!

The 30 men who will vie for Katie’s heart are the following:

Aaron, 26, an insurance agent from San Diego, Calif.
Andrew M., 31, a deputy district attorney from Newport Beach, Calif.
Andrew S., 26, a pro football player from Vienna, Austria
Austin, 25, a real estate investor from Mission Viejo, Calif.
Brandon, 26, an auto parts manager from Queens, N.Y.
Brendan, 26, a firefighter trainee from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Christian, 26, a real estate agent from Boston, Mass.
Cody, 27, a zipper sales manager from San Diego, Calif.
Connor B., 29, a math teacher from Nashville, Tenn.
Conor C., 28, a former baseball player from Costa Mesa, Calif.
David, 27, a technical product specialist from Nashville, Tenn.
Gabriel, 35, an entrepreneur from Charlotte, N.C.
Garrett, 29, a software marketing manager from Salinas, Calif.
Greg, 27, a marketing sales rep from Edison, N.J.
Hunter, 34, a software strategist from Houston, Texas
Jeff, 31, a surgical skin salesman from Jersey City, N.J.
John, 27, a bartender from Pacific Beach, Calif.
Josh, 25, an IT consultant from Miami, Fla.
Justin, 26, an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Md.
Karl, 34, a motivational speaker from Miami, Fla.
Kyle, 26, a technical recruiter from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Landon, 25, a basketball coach from Dallas, Texas
Marcus, 30, a real estate broker from Portland, Ore.
Marty, 25, a dancer from Reno, Nev.
Michael, 36, a business owner from Akron, Ohio
Mike, 31, a gym owner from San Diego, Calif.
Quartney, 26, a nutrition entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas
Thomas, 28, a real estate broker from Poway, Calif.
Tre, 26, a software engineer from Covington, Ga.
Unknown, UNK, in a box from UNKNOWN

After appearing in the landmark 25th season of “The Bachelor,” Katie Thurston emerged as a leading voice, who repeatedly stood up against bullying and negativity in the house; and women all over America applauded her for speaking up for what she believes. The 30-year-old Washington native became an instant fan favorite for her memorable arrival on night one where she introduced herself to Matt, light-up vibrator in tow. Unapologetically herself, Katie is adventurous, daring and ready for a man with whom she can build a life. A marketing manager with an innate social media savvy and humorous outlook on life, she is a witty storyteller who wants a man that will laugh along with her and is ready to step into the spotlight for her own love story to be told.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/thirty-bachelors-attempt-to-dazzle-katie-on-the-buzzworthy-season-premiere-of-the-bachelorette-monday-june-7-on-abc/
Re: The Bachelorette 17: Katie Thurston
Meet Katie Thurston's Men! - The Bachelorette Summer 2021

Twenty-nine charming men and one mystery box hope to get lucky in love with Katie Thurston when the fiery 17th season of The Bachelorette premieres MONDAY, JUNE 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2GGKuTBPaZw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2GGKuTBPaZw</a>
Re: The Bachelorette 17: Katie Thurston
Entertainment Weekly Season Premiere Blog

Link: https://ew.com/tv/recaps/the-bachelorette-season-17-episode-1/
Re: The Bachelorette 17: Katie Thurston
ABC Press Release

1702  After an eventful first night, its off to the races for the 23 men looking for love with Katie Thurston. This jam-packed week will give the suitors a literal wake-up call, take Katie and one lucky man on a charmingly special camping date, and even beg the question who is the greatest lover of all time? But with all that fun, theres bound to be drama as nerves unravel and Katie is forced to question who is truly here for the right reasons, on The Bachelorette airing MONDAY, JUNE 14 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The 23 men who will vie for Katies heart are the following:

Aaron, 26, an insurance agent from San Diego, Calif.
Andrew M., 31, a deputy district attorney from Newport Beach, Calif.
Andrew S., 26, a pro football player from Vienna, Austria
Brendan, 26, a firefighter trainee from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Christian, 26, a real estate agent from Boston, Mass.
Cody, 27, a zipper sales manager from San Diego, Calif.
Connor B., 29, a math teacher from Nashville, Tenn.
Conor C., 28, a former baseball player from Costa Mesa, Calif.
David, 27, a technical product specialist from Nashville, Tenn.
Garrett, 29, a software marketing manager from Salinas, Calif.
Greg, 27, a marketing sales rep from Edison, N.J.
Hunter, 34, a software strategist from Houston, Texas
James, 30, a software salesman from La Jolla, Calif.
John, 27, a bartender from Pacific Beach, Calif.
Josh, 25, an IT consultant from Miami, Fla.
Justin, 26, an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Md.
Karl, 34, a motivational speaker from Miami, Fla.
Kyle, 26, a technical recruiter from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Michael, 36, a business owner from Akron, Ohio
Mike, 31, a gym owner from San Diego, Calif.
Quartney, 26, a nutrition entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas
Thomas, 28, a real estate broker from Poway, Calif.
Tre, 26, a software engineer from Covington, Ga.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelorette-1702-6-14/
Re: The Bachelorette 17: Katie Thurston
'The Bachelorette' 2021 Season Preview

Here's your first look at the full season of 'The Bachelorette' 2021 with Katie Thurston. This season has romance, mud wrestling, tears, drama, and the Bachelorette herself saying 'I'm done, I'm done, I'm done -- someone book my flight home.' From 'The Bachelorette' season 17 premiere, 'Week 1.' Watch 'The Bachelorette' 2021 MONDAYS 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u2JV3WRom00" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u2JV3WRom00</a>
Re: The Bachelorette 17: Katie Thurston
Re: The Bachelorette 17: Katie Thurston
ABC Press Release

1703  Picking up during a heated cocktail party, Katie reminds the men that anyone not here for the right reasons can see themselves out. On the group date, former Bachelor Nick Viall helps the men share some of their personal stories. Moved by their honesty, Katie courageously opens up about her own story in a heart-wrenching moment. Later, Katie literally flips head over heels for her one-on-one date with Michael A., who opens up with a deeply heartfelt story of how he decided to follow his heart to New Mexico, and drama begins to boil over in the house. Is someone still here for the wrong reasons? An all-new The Bachelorette airs MONDAY, JUNE 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelorette-1703-6-21/
Re: The Bachelorette 17: Katie Thurston
Re: The Bachelorette 17: Katie Thurston
ABC Press Release

1704  A group date of Truth or Dare seems to be all fun and games until the night takes a serious turn and the men find themselves contemplating telling Katie a slimy secret theyve uncovered. Later, Tayshia surprises Katie with a revelation about someone from her past and the men band together to tell the truth, leaving one suitor to fend for and defend himself. Tired of questioning who is here for the right reasons, our strong-willed Bachelorette takes a stand like weve never seen before to ensure the house is filled with good vibes only.  Its a rollercoaster of a week, to say the least, on an all-new The Bachelorette, MONDAY, JUNE 28 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelorette-1704-6-28/
Re: The Bachelorette 17: Katie Thurston
Show content
The man mentioned from the past is Blake Moynes from Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams's season last year.
