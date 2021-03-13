ABC Press Release
This is for Katie's season
Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette season 17 premiering summer 2021
Among the season 25 women, Katie emerged as a leading voice, who repeatedly stood up against bullying and negativity in the house, and women all over America applauded her for speaking up for what she believes in. The 30-year-old Washington native became an instant fan favorite for her memorable arrival on night one where she introduced herself to Matt, light-up vibrator in tow. Unapologetically herself, Katie is adventurous, daring and ready for a man with whom she can build a life. A marketing manager with an innate social media savvy and humorous outlook on life, she is a witty storyteller who wants a man that will laugh along with her.
Source: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelorette/press-releases/