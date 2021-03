Show content

According to rumors, the next Bachelorette will be Katie Thurston from Matt James's season of The Bachelor.

In other information, Chris Harrison won't host this season of The Bachelorette as Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will be temporarily hosting the show.Source: https://deadline.com/2021/03/chris-harrison-host-the-bachelorette-2021-racism-controversy-1234713758/