« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Bachelorette 17: Katie Thurston  (Read 124 times)

0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2149
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
The Bachelorette 17: Katie Thurston
« on: March 13, 2021, 12:27:47 AM »
Show content
According to rumors, the next Bachelorette will be Katie Thurston from Matt James's season of The Bachelor.

In other information, Chris Harrison won't host this season of The Bachelorette as Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will be temporarily hosting the show.

Source: https://deadline.com/2021/03/chris-harrison-host-the-bachelorette-2021-racism-controversy-1234713758/
« Last Edit: March 15, 2021, 10:07:00 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24464
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelorette 17: Katie Thurston
« Reply #1 on: March 15, 2021, 10:07:58 PM »
Filming starts next week to air Summer 2021
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2149
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelorette 17: Katie Thurston
« Reply #2 on: March 26, 2021, 11:42:58 PM »
ABC Press Release

This is for Katie's season

Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette season 17 premiering summer 2021

Among the season 25 women, Katie emerged as a leading voice, who repeatedly stood up against bullying and negativity in the house, and women all over America applauded her for speaking up for what she believes in. The 30-year-old Washington native became an instant fan favorite for her memorable arrival on night one where she introduced herself to Matt, light-up vibrator in tow. Unapologetically herself, Katie is adventurous, daring and ready for a man with whom she can build a life. A marketing manager with an innate social media savvy and humorous outlook on life, she is a witty storyteller who wants a man that will laugh along with her.

Source: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelorette/press-releases/
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2149
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelorette 17: Katie Thurston
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:29:00 PM »
Season premiere will be on June 7, 2021.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 