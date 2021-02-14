Quote from: fossil-racer on February 15, 2021, 03:11:13 PM Quote from: stunami on February 15, 2021, 11:50:00 AM Quote from: Gabby54 on February 14, 2021, 10:19:21 PM I don't see how it could be a non-elimination leg as I don't see how you could give a salvage and hazard to one of the teams considering they'll be racing in groups this next leg.



Well now that we know, I remember spotting those kangaroo plushie back in those first previews!!

What I don't know is about the cousins's salvage... I didn't see ep.8 but are we sure it"s the T-Junction leg?



If so, the new teams really got lucky to win this NEL because they would have been voted out if their team lost, they don't really know the other teams much.



Also, do we know who is voted out? It seems every team except the cousins and the dancers (and also the footie mates) are not spotted after this next leg!



I'm guessing MJ/Chelsea are voted out which would be hilarious



A twist gets eliminated by a twist

Pretty sure MJ & Chelsea make it to Port Lincoln. In the "Amazing SA" promo, we can hear a team exclaiming, "this is our home province!" while on the dunes. MJ & Chelsea are the only team from SA, so that's likely leg 12?



You are right we can hear this is our home province when they are showing a video of the dune, but it doesn't mean they make it to Port Lincoln. They could say this when they open the clue telling them to take the Ghan to Coober Pedy (Which would make more sense for them to say for the first leg they go to S.A, rather than the third.Plus with them winning the First class, we know they already make it there. So they could be eliminated at final 8 with the T-Junction.But still with 24 episodes, that would bring 7 teams at the start of episode 11 so the Math doesn't make sense.. Unless there are still an army of stowaway teams lol