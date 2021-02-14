I think we will loose Holly/Dollor tomorow! (Because they were not shown that much in the preview) A favorite going home means them or Jordan/Violeta but they were kind of shown in the preview a bit talking about going home so I have a bit of doubt it's them. (but again it could be). I just think that means the bodybuilders are safe.
I think we are getting then:
Leg 13: Last stowaway team joins, NEL 9 teams remain (one teams wins first class, safe from T-Junction)
Leg 14: T-Junction? 4 vs. 4, one team is out, 8 remains
Leg 15: NEL 8, teams remain
Leg 16: 8 teams in, one out which means 7 left
Leg 17: NEL
Leg 18: 7 to 6
Leg 19: 6 to 5
Leg 20: NEL
Leg 21: 5 to 4
Leg 22 : Final elimination, 4 to 3
Leg 23: Finale part 1
Leg 24: Finale part 2
Then question remains if Leg 13 to 15 is Western Australia or NSW part 1
Leg 16/17/18 will be Tasmania
19/20/21/22 will be NSW
23/24 could be Canberra