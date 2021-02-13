« previous next »
Offline gamerfan09

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 06:38:59 AM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 04:49:54 AM
So leg 8 is either EL with footy mates being eliminated or NEL with footy mates coming first and skipping T-junction in leg 9 with their first class pass.

My speculation revealing MJ & Chelsea in the first place was a sighting of "Yellow F/F team heading to Alice Springs". I think the latter is more likely... unless the shot of the four teams celebrating are celebrating voting them out  :groan:
Offline fossil-racer

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 02:49:41 PM »
I don't think MJ/Chelsea last long. They were on social media during the latter half of the race.
Offline stunami

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 03:59:41 PM »
I didn't see the episode but is Alice Spring the next episode base on the preview?
Or a we staying the episode around Darwin
Offline ianthebalance

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 06:01:40 PM »
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 03:59:41 PM
I didn't see the episode but is Alice Spring the next episode base on the preview?
Or a we staying the episode around Darwin

It's staying in the Darwin region.
Offline stunami

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 06:14:18 PM »
Ok so tonight is 100% NEL. The yellow f/f teams was spotted going to Alice Spring also, so they won't be out tonight.
And T-Jonction is next leg, so 4 vs. 4
Offline Gabby54

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 10:19:21 PM »
I don't see how it could be a non-elimination leg as I don't see how you could give a salvage and hazard to one of the teams considering they'll be racing in groups this next leg.
Offline stunami

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #56 on: Today at 11:50:00 AM »
Quote from: Gabby54 on Yesterday at 10:19:21 PM
I don't see how it could be a non-elimination leg as I don't see how you could give a salvage and hazard to one of the teams considering they'll be racing in groups this next leg.

Well now that we know, I remember spotting those kangaroo plushie back in those first previews!!
What I don't know is about the cousins's salvage... I didn't see ep.8 but are we sure it"s the T-Junction leg?

If so, the new teams really got lucky to win this NEL because they would have been voted out if their team lost, they don't really know the other teams much.

Also, do we know who is voted out? It seems every team except the cousins and the dancers (and also the footie mates) are not spotted after this next leg!
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #57 on: Today at 01:44:14 PM »
Quote from: mjharmstone on February 13, 2021, 06:12:21 PM
Quote from: Leg 10
Travelling in style, the teams arrive in Coober Pedy via the legendary train expedition The Ghan, and are confronted by a huge surprise that will change the game.

10 sounds like the T-Junction leg. Once someone gets eliminated on leg 9, they'll have an even 4 vs. 4.
Offline fossil-racer

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #58 on: Today at 03:11:13 PM »
Quote from: stunami on Today at 11:50:00 AM
Quote from: Gabby54 on Yesterday at 10:19:21 PM
I don't see how it could be a non-elimination leg as I don't see how you could give a salvage and hazard to one of the teams considering they'll be racing in groups this next leg.

Well now that we know, I remember spotting those kangaroo plushie back in those first previews!!
What I don't know is about the cousins's salvage... I didn't see ep.8 but are we sure it"s the T-Junction leg?

If so, the new teams really got lucky to win this NEL because they would have been voted out if their team lost, they don't really know the other teams much.

Also, do we know who is voted out? It seems every team except the cousins and the dancers (and also the footie mates) are not spotted after this next leg!

I'm guessing MJ/Chelsea are voted out which would be hilarious  :funny:

A twist gets eliminated by a twist :funny:
