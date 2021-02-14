« previous next »
gamerfan09

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 14, 2021, 06:38:59 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on February 14, 2021, 04:49:54 AM
So leg 8 is either EL with footy mates being eliminated or NEL with footy mates coming first and skipping T-junction in leg 9 with their first class pass.

My speculation revealing MJ & Chelsea in the first place was a sighting of "Yellow F/F team heading to Alice Springs". I think the latter is more likely... unless the shot of the four teams celebrating are celebrating voting them out  :groan:
fossil-racer

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 14, 2021, 02:49:41 PM
I don't think MJ/Chelsea last long. They were on social media during the latter half of the race.
stunami

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 14, 2021, 03:59:41 PM
I didn't see the episode but is Alice Spring the next episode base on the preview?
Or a we staying the episode around Darwin
ianthebalance

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 14, 2021, 06:01:40 PM
Quote from: stunami on February 14, 2021, 03:59:41 PM
I didn't see the episode but is Alice Spring the next episode base on the preview?
Or a we staying the episode around Darwin

It's staying in the Darwin region.
stunami

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 14, 2021, 06:14:18 PM
Ok so tonight is 100% NEL. The yellow f/f teams was spotted going to Alice Spring also, so they won't be out tonight.
And T-Jonction is next leg, so 4 vs. 4
Gabby54

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 14, 2021, 10:19:21 PM
I don't see how it could be a non-elimination leg as I don't see how you could give a salvage and hazard to one of the teams considering they'll be racing in groups this next leg.
stunami

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 15, 2021, 11:50:00 AM
Quote from: Gabby54 on February 14, 2021, 10:19:21 PM
I don't see how it could be a non-elimination leg as I don't see how you could give a salvage and hazard to one of the teams considering they'll be racing in groups this next leg.

Well now that we know, I remember spotting those kangaroo plushie back in those first previews!!
What I don't know is about the cousins's salvage... I didn't see ep.8 but are we sure it"s the T-Junction leg?

If so, the new teams really got lucky to win this NEL because they would have been voted out if their team lost, they don't really know the other teams much.

Also, do we know who is voted out? It seems every team except the cousins and the dancers (and also the footie mates) are not spotted after this next leg!
Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 15, 2021, 01:44:14 PM
Quote from: mjharmstone on February 13, 2021, 06:12:21 PM
Quote from: Leg 10
Travelling in style, the teams arrive in Coober Pedy via the legendary train expedition The Ghan, and are confronted by a huge surprise that will change the game.

10 sounds like the T-Junction leg. Once someone gets eliminated on leg 9, they'll have an even 4 vs. 4.
fossil-racer

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 15, 2021, 03:11:13 PM
Quote from: stunami on February 15, 2021, 11:50:00 AM
Quote from: Gabby54 on February 14, 2021, 10:19:21 PM
I don't see how it could be a non-elimination leg as I don't see how you could give a salvage and hazard to one of the teams considering they'll be racing in groups this next leg.

Well now that we know, I remember spotting those kangaroo plushie back in those first previews!!
What I don't know is about the cousins's salvage... I didn't see ep.8 but are we sure it"s the T-Junction leg?

If so, the new teams really got lucky to win this NEL because they would have been voted out if their team lost, they don't really know the other teams much.

Also, do we know who is voted out? It seems every team except the cousins and the dancers (and also the footie mates) are not spotted after this next leg!

I'm guessing MJ/Chelsea are voted out which would be hilarious  :funny:

A twist gets eliminated by a twist :funny:
Bookworm

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 15, 2021, 03:46:22 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on February 15, 2021, 03:11:13 PM
Quote from: stunami on February 15, 2021, 11:50:00 AM
Quote from: Gabby54 on February 14, 2021, 10:19:21 PM
I don't see how it could be a non-elimination leg as I don't see how you could give a salvage and hazard to one of the teams considering they'll be racing in groups this next leg.

Well now that we know, I remember spotting those kangaroo plushie back in those first previews!!
What I don't know is about the cousins's salvage... I didn't see ep.8 but are we sure it"s the T-Junction leg?

If so, the new teams really got lucky to win this NEL because they would have been voted out if their team lost, they don't really know the other teams much.

Also, do we know who is voted out? It seems every team except the cousins and the dancers (and also the footie mates) are not spotted after this next leg!

I'm guessing MJ/Chelsea are voted out which would be hilarious  :funny:

A twist gets eliminated by a twist :funny:
Pretty sure MJ & Chelsea make it to Port Lincoln. In the "Amazing SA" promo, we can hear a team exclaiming, "this is our home province!" while on the dunes. MJ & Chelsea are the only team from SA, so that's likely leg 12?
ianthebalance

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 15, 2021, 04:14:03 PM
From the preview, it looks one one of the tasks is actually something I read about on reddit a couple months ago by chance. The Henley-on-Todd Regatta, which is like a boat race but on land.
stunami

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 15, 2021, 04:17:14 PM
Quote from: Bookworm on February 15, 2021, 03:46:22 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on February 15, 2021, 03:11:13 PM
Quote from: stunami on February 15, 2021, 11:50:00 AM
Quote from: Gabby54 on February 14, 2021, 10:19:21 PM
I don't see how it could be a non-elimination leg as I don't see how you could give a salvage and hazard to one of the teams considering they'll be racing in groups this next leg.

Well now that we know, I remember spotting those kangaroo plushie back in those first previews!!
What I don't know is about the cousins's salvage... I didn't see ep.8 but are we sure it"s the T-Junction leg?

If so, the new teams really got lucky to win this NEL because they would have been voted out if their team lost, they don't really know the other teams much.

Also, do we know who is voted out? It seems every team except the cousins and the dancers (and also the footie mates) are not spotted after this next leg!

I'm guessing MJ/Chelsea are voted out which would be hilarious  :funny:

A twist gets eliminated by a twist :funny:
Pretty sure MJ & Chelsea make it to Port Lincoln. In the "Amazing SA" promo, we can hear a team exclaiming, "this is our home province!" while on the dunes. MJ & Chelsea are the only team from SA, so that's likely leg 12?

You are right we can hear this is our home province when they are showing a video of the dune, but it doesn't mean they make it to Port Lincoln. They could say this when they open the clue telling them to take the Ghan to Coober Pedy (Which would make more sense for them to say for the first leg they go to S.A, rather than the third.

Plus with them winning the First class, we know they already make it there. So they could be eliminated at final 8 with the T-Junction.

But still with 24 episodes, that would bring 7 teams at the start of episode 11 so the Math doesn't make sense.. Unless there are still an army of stowaway teams lol
Kiwi Jay

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 15, 2021, 04:38:51 PM
Next leg is the T-Junction isn't it? Leg 9 tonight? There will be eight teams racing? Or is it Leg 10 with eight teams left again.
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
Today at 05:52:55 PM
Based on the caps from E11 preview it looks like Jordan & Violetta won the leg (there was dancing challenge) and salvaged Skye Blue & Jake and sabotaged Chris & Aleisha.
stunami

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
Today at 07:21:29 PM
Omg spoiling their own show much lol?
I also see the bottom 2 teams, but how do you know the dancers are first??
Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
Today at 07:30:24 PM
That's nothing new. Their social media practically posts everything short of giving away the placements.
