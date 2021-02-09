« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia 5 Ratings  (Read 1879 times)

Kara Kay

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
February 09, 2021, 07:32:24 PM
Glad to see TARAU topping the charts  :2hearts: :cheer: :cheer:
tarflyonthewall

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
February 09, 2021, 08:51:03 PM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on February 09, 2021, 06:53:08 PM
Why are you and tarflyonthewall so determined to belittle this season's performance at every single opportunity on a forum all about TAR?  :didimiss:

Just reporting facts. Maybe if this wasn't rating so terribly the commentary on its performance might be better idk?
ovalorange

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
February 10, 2021, 02:00:39 AM
What facts? If you read all the articles and figures being posted here, you'd see it's being reported that the show is quite consistent in ratings and has now been winning its timeslot.

How is that not good enough performance? Stop manipulating the data to fit your narrative.
mjharmstone

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
February 10, 2021, 05:23:18 AM
It's less about manipulating the data and more about reporting the whole facts.

The fact of the matter is that TARAU is - at best - winning the 5-City Metro scores by razor thin margins (it's won 2/6 so far, and only Tuesday was by more than 3,000) and then getting absolutely annihilated on the nationwide scores. I could sit here and pretend like TARAU is doing well, but on a ratings thread you need cold hard numbers, and the numbers are low for this show. Despite having an improvement this week, it's still very much on life support - its episode on Sunday got beat by a repeat of a home improvement programme.
tarflyonthewall

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
February 10, 2021, 06:04:27 AM
And even the two nights it appears to have "won" are only because Nine isn't splitting its five-hour long Australian Open coverage up since they don't know when matches are going to end (though, because the three main commercial networks co-own the ratings measurement company, they still get the figures and announce them separately).

Like mjharmstone said, at best this is just barely eking out second place (and being misreported as a "win" because the tennis qualifies as "sport" rather than "entertainment") and at worst it's finishing a distant fourth. And that's even without considering the regional and streaming ratings, both of which are very much not in favour of this show.

So... which facts specifically are you disagreeing with?
ovalorange

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
February 10, 2021, 06:17:46 AM
I don't think Ten has any expectation for this to beat the tennis, particularly as it begins to ramp up towards the finals in the coming weeks. Beating Holey Moley this week will be considered a win for Ten.

But to say this show is on life support when we're winning key demos and five city metros is a really negative outlook. It could be better sure, but across the board numbers at the moment aren't great. I wouldn't say we're on the brink of cancellation at this point, we're doing steady. I'm not sure why you're so focused on the regional and national numbers when none of the TV blogs do; it's not clear why you think they're so important.

You're both clearly focused on a subset of the data, which do what you want... but don't be surprised people here disagree with such a negative outlook given what's come out over the past few days.
tarflyonthewall

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
February 10, 2021, 06:37:26 AM
Overnight metro data is a subset of the whole data.

That's. How. Data. Works.
mjharmstone

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
February 10, 2021, 06:39:36 AM
There is literally a post on TVTonight from yesterday saying that they're switching to National ratings this year - of course it matters. https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/02/would-networks-prefer-national-ratings-over-metro.html

I think Ten would have been disappointed at it barely topping 500k on the premiere (down 11% from last season's premiere) and even more disappointed that despite their protestations it would catch up on streaming and +7 (a claim actually put to me by Beau Ryan himself), it only gained 95,000 and was nearly half of Holey Moley on the same night - and that doesn't even include the national figures, of which we know HM beat it by ~200k.

To claim I'm "clearly focused on a subset of the data" is ludicrous when I can say the same thing - you're focused on the five-city metro, when Australia is moving to a model that encompasses the whole country. These figures are absolutely being monitored by the network and it's nuts to say they're not.
ovalorange

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
February 10, 2021, 06:50:10 AM
That insight helps, thanks for sharing. But from that same article:

Quote
Daniel Monaghan, 10 Director of Programming
Network 10 is five metro stations so we talk about that number first and foremost

Not sure that aligns so well from what you heard from Beau.

I'm not gonna continue anymore because i don't think we're gonna agree, but will be interesting to see how it plays out in the coming weeks  :)x
tarflyonthewall

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
February 10, 2021, 07:16:22 AM
"Ten focuses on a number that makes them look marginally more competent" and "Beau Ryan thinks giving people the option to catch up is going to improve ratings" are not necessarily mutually exclusive.
Kara Kay

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
February 10, 2021, 04:15:04 PM
I don't think Ten is surprised at all that this season's numbers are slightly lower than last. They're only travelling around Australia. Ratings will go back up when they revisit the world, and Ten knows that.
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
February 10, 2021, 04:25:11 PM
Do you think they will renew this for another season?
Brannockdevice

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
February 10, 2021, 04:48:18 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on February 10, 2021, 04:25:11 PM
Do you think they will renew this for another season?

I'm sure ratings data will have a say, but I am inclined to say yes. This is an extremely unusual season for a whole host of reasons, chief among them being the pandemic, but I will be shocked if the network ends up pulling the plug for TAR Australia just because this season didn't get great ratings.

The fact that this season was able to be successfully filmed in the first place is quite a remarkable feat, and I personally think they should be congratulated. Sure, they weren't able to go to India or Brazil like they planned, but production put together a race that was able to be filmed safely, and which ended up being aired on television. That is a job well done in my book.

Should this season end up being a flop, I think it will be clear that Pandemic FilmingTM will be to blame, rather than the race itself. At worst, Ten will probably just wait until everything gets under control before they can do a full international route.
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
February 14, 2021, 04:52:53 PM
Quote
Despite Melbourne being in lockdown Sunday night didnt see much shift in metro numbers.

The Amazing Race Australia was best in entertainment at 564,000 ahead of Quoll Farm (530,000) then Holey Moley (510,000).

Later Harrow drew 490,000 followed by Movie: Shooter (390,000), Silent Witness (291,000) and FBI: Most Wanted (245,000).

The Australian Open averaged 518,000 / 466,000 for Nine.

Nine network won with 28.9% then Seven 26.7%, 10 19.6%, ABC 17.5% and SBS 7.4%.

Nine News was best for Nine at 916,000.

Seven News was #1 at 988,000 for Seven.

The Sunday Project pulled 475,000 / 272,000 for 10. 10 News First was 343,000 / 262,000.

ABC News won its slot at 702,000. Antiques Roadshow drew 168,000.

On SBS it was SBS World News (169,000), Anne: The Royal Princess at 70 (180,000) and Diana: Interview that Shocked the World (142,000)

Bluey led multichannels at 182,000.

OzTAM Overnights: Sunday 14 February 2021

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/02/no-ratings-lift-despite-melbourne-lockdown.html
Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
February 14, 2021, 11:16:52 PM
The season hasn't been falling in the ratings so far, but the next couple episodes will be telling what viewers really think of the whole stowaway situation.
tennis33

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
Yesterday at 01:24:44 AM
Quote from: Maanca on February 14, 2021, 11:16:52 PM
The season hasn't been falling in the ratings so far, but the next couple episodes will be telling what viewers really think of the whole stowaway situation.
The stowaways might actually be really good for this due to how they are kinda famous. If you check their insta stories multiple other major aflw stars are posting about them on the race and this could lead to more viewers. So they could help boost the ratings even though its completely unfair that they joined.
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
Yesterday at 08:23:32 PM
Quote
Viewers tuned in to see Ash Bartys Australian Open win over Shelby Rogers with an average of 726,000 metro viewers for Session 1.

But with the match ending around 8:30pm the audience fell away, averaging just 219,000 for S2.

7:30 scored in early evening with 602,000 viewers then The Amazing Race Australia (546,000), Holey Moley (468,000) and Australian Story (457,000).

Later Four Corners led at 452,000 followed by Media Watch (436,000), 9-1-1 (311,000), The Pacific: In the Wake of Captain Cook with Sam Neill (304,000) and Hughesy We Have a Problem (280,000).

Nine network won Monday with 27.6% then Seven 26.2%, 10 19.9%, ABC 18.2% and SBS 8.1%.

Nine News (948,000 / 947,000) was best for Nine.

Seven News was #1 at 999,000 / 980,000 for Seven then Home & Away (532,000), The Chase (511,000 / 307,000). The Rookie was 207,000.

ABC News drew 676,000 for ABC. The Drum managed 178,000.

The Project pulled (501,000 / 278,000) for 10. 10 News First was 394,000 / 239,000 with a Graham Norton repeat at a measly 114,000.

On SBS it was SBS World News (200,000 / 158,000), 24 Hours in Emergency (152,000), The Architecture the Railways Built (146,000). Mastermind was 77,000 and The Story of Songs was 67,000.

Bluey led multichannels again at 223,000.

Sunrise: 255,000
Today: 219,000
News Breakfast: 119,000 / 82,000

OzTAM Overnights: Monday 15 February 2021

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/02/ash-barty-draws-ao-crowd.html
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
Today at 05:34:31 PM
Quote
News and Sport again led the field last night, with Seven News topping the night at 1.06m / 991,000, defeating Nine News on 899,000 / 862,000.

The Australian Open drew 668,000 / 598,000, up on last Tuesday, albeit with some changes to OzTAM coding.

The Amazing Race Australia drew 554,000 then 7:30 (520,000), Holey Moley (436,000), Foreign Correspondent (398,000) and Great Continental Railway Journeys (205,000).

Later The Good Doctor drew 300,000 then Catalyst (296,000), and NCIS (273,000).

Nine network won Tuesday with 32.6% then Seven 24.6%, 10 18.8%, ABC 15.4% and SBS 8.7%.

The Chase topped entertainment at 584,000 / 369,000 with Home & Away on 526,000 for Seven.

The Project drew 496,000 / 287,000 for 10. 10 News First (363,000 / 249,000) and NCIS: LA 204,000 followed.

ABC News won its slot at 696,000. The Drum (173,000) and Australia Remastered (165,000) also ranked for ABC.

On SBS it was SBS World News (186,000 / 163,000), 24 Hours in Emergency (156,000), Dog Tales (101,000) and Mastermind (77,000).

Bluey led multichannels again at 179,000. New local comedy Why Are You Like This managed just 68,000 / 46,000 (the second episode was highest).

Sunrise: 254,000
Today: 211,000
News Breakfast: 112,000 / 84,000

OzTAM Overnights: Tuesday 16 February 2021

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/02/holey-moley-slide-continues.html
