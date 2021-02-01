« previous next »
Yesterday at 07:31:09 PM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 06:53:08 PM
Why are you and tarflyonthewall so determined to belittle this season's performance at every single opportunity on a forum all about TAR?  :didimiss:
  :amen:
Yesterday at 07:32:24 PM
Glad to see TARAU topping the charts  :2hearts: :cheer: :cheer:
Yesterday at 08:51:03 PM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 06:53:08 PM
Why are you and tarflyonthewall so determined to belittle this season's performance at every single opportunity on a forum all about TAR?  :didimiss:

Just reporting facts. Maybe if this wasn't rating so terribly the commentary on its performance might be better idk?
Today at 02:00:39 AM
What facts? If you read all the articles and figures being posted here, you'd see it's being reported that the show is quite consistent in ratings and has now been winning its timeslot.

How is that not good enough performance? Stop manipulating the data to fit your narrative.
Today at 05:23:18 AM
It's less about manipulating the data and more about reporting the whole facts.

The fact of the matter is that TARAU is - at best - winning the 5-City Metro scores by razor thin margins (it's won 2/6 so far, and only Tuesday was by more than 3,000) and then getting absolutely annihilated on the nationwide scores. I could sit here and pretend like TARAU is doing well, but on a ratings thread you need cold hard numbers, and the numbers are low for this show. Despite having an improvement this week, it's still very much on life support - its episode on Sunday got beat by a repeat of a home improvement programme.
Today at 06:04:27 AM
And even the two nights it appears to have "won" are only because Nine isn't splitting its five-hour long Australian Open coverage up since they don't know when matches are going to end (though, because the three main commercial networks co-own the ratings measurement company, they still get the figures and announce them separately).

Like mjharmstone said, at best this is just barely eking out second place (and being misreported as a "win" because the tennis qualifies as "sport" rather than "entertainment") and at worst it's finishing a distant fourth. And that's even without considering the regional and streaming ratings, both of which are very much not in favour of this show.

So... which facts specifically are you disagreeing with?
Today at 06:17:46 AM
I don't think Ten has any expectation for this to beat the tennis, particularly as it begins to ramp up towards the finals in the coming weeks. Beating Holey Moley this week will be considered a win for Ten.

But to say this show is on life support when we're winning key demos and five city metros is a really negative outlook. It could be better sure, but across the board numbers at the moment aren't great. I wouldn't say we're on the brink of cancellation at this point, we're doing steady. I'm not sure why you're so focused on the regional and national numbers when none of the TV blogs do; it's not clear why you think they're so important.

You're both clearly focused on a subset of the data, which do what you want... but don't be surprised people here disagree with such a negative outlook given what's come out over the past few days.
Today at 06:37:26 AM
Overnight metro data is a subset of the whole data.

That's. How. Data. Works.
Today at 06:39:36 AM
There is literally a post on TVTonight from yesterday saying that they're switching to National ratings this year - of course it matters. https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/02/would-networks-prefer-national-ratings-over-metro.html

I think Ten would have been disappointed at it barely topping 500k on the premiere (down 11% from last season's premiere) and even more disappointed that despite their protestations it would catch up on streaming and +7 (a claim actually put to me by Beau Ryan himself), it only gained 95,000 and was nearly half of Holey Moley on the same night - and that doesn't even include the national figures, of which we know HM beat it by ~200k.

To claim I'm "clearly focused on a subset of the data" is ludicrous when I can say the same thing - you're focused on the five-city metro, when Australia is moving to a model that encompasses the whole country. These figures are absolutely being monitored by the network and it's nuts to say they're not.
