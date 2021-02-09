Do you think they will renew this for another season?



I'm sure ratings data will have a say, but I am inclined to say yes. This is an extremely unusual season for a whole host of reasons, chief among them being the pandemic, but I will be shocked if the network ends up pulling the plug for TAR Australia just because this season didn't get great ratings.The fact that this season was able to be successfully filmed in the first place is quite a remarkable feat, and I personally think they should be congratulated. Sure, they weren't able to go to India or Brazil like they planned, but production put together a race that was able to be filmed safely, and which ended up being aired on television. That is a job well done in my book.Should this season end up being a flop, I think it will be clear that Pandemic Filmingwill be to blame, rather than the race itself. At worst, Ten will probably just wait until everything gets under control before they can do a full international route.