It's less about manipulating the data and more about reporting the whole facts.
The fact of the matter is that TARAU is - at best - winning the 5-City Metro scores by razor thin margins (it's won 2/6 so far, and only Tuesday was by more than 3,000) and then getting absolutely annihilated on the nationwide scores. I could sit here and pretend like TARAU is doing well, but on a ratings thread you need cold hard numbers, and the numbers are low for this show. Despite having an improvement this week, it's still very much on life support - its episode on Sunday got beat by a repeat of a home improvement programme.