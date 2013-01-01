Just watched it (Thanks to a facebook group)



WOWOWOW

Maybe I'm just happy to have some Amazing race haha

but I felt like there was more good, than bad.



The good:

- Most teams got a good presentation (I feel the parents were the only true invisible team, we got a little tiny bit from everybody else)

- Loved the starting line choice, was a great way to separate the teams right away

- That first task was fun, nothing groundbreaking. I'm surprise they didn't show more of Skye-Blue & Jake struggling because they went from 3 to like 8 or 9. Also I don't understand how the cowboy/gold coast girls got 3rd and 4th..., wasn't there like already 7 teams before them, so minus the first two who finished quickly, that still leaves 5 teams having a go at it before they even get a place.

- The detour also was ok, but for me it seems the beer was the quickest option. (If you get it on your first try)

- Love the toad task, gave us a little extra task



The bad:

- Too many teams for 1h10, I would have cut the premiere in 2, with bigger introduction of the teams because some teams were barely saw, and one was invisible.

- I didn't really like the luck task, well maybe if it would have been half luck and then skill. Because the Cowboys really got screwed there, and same for Sefa/Jess for that second part.

- Also, is it me of 30 minutes is a pretttttty small penalty for quitting a task? If they knew, I'm sure some teams would have not waited for their turn (because there was only 4 at a time)



So far my fave teams are:

- Super Sikhs

- Sefa/Jess

- Alex & Jack (I was sure they were going to be Alpha type, but they made me laugh)

- Malaan & Tina

- Dwes & Katherine

- Jobelle & Rani



I don't hate anyone yet, but I'm not a big fan of Dolor (He made me laugh until the pitstop where he was being an ass for no reason)