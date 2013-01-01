With this season being all local, it's a good twist to have teams split up in 2 groups of 7, one group riding boats but taking longer to reach the cars, and then another group sprinting across the beach but taking a shorter time to reach the cars at the start of the race.
The detour was simple and fun, and the amount of tasks improved from last season, so I thought that part was really awesome!
I think my favorite part of the episode was Jobelle & Rani arriving 11th and having a penalty but miraculously surviving it! While I was so glad that Jobelle & Rani survived their penalty, I wished Dwes & Kat could've gone further. Lowkey wish they casted more indigenous people too.
It's pretty hard to let either team go, but overall, this season had an amazing start, and I have a good feeling this season will be better than TAR Aus 4!