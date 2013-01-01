Happy to have TAR back even in the midst of a pandemic.
The beach vs boat decision worked as a trap choice considering the slow boats.
The bombing task was a difficult start to the season, and it was relevant to local history.
The Detour was pure Australian.
The needle-in-a-haystack task at the sugar mill helped provide shakeup considering only four teams could perform the first task.
The toad task wasn't too hard, but it was a nice extra task that provided fun moments.
Liking the teams so far from the premiere. Though considering the number of teams, it's going to take some time to really get to know them.
Happy to Jobelle & Rani survive despite the penalty. Unfortunate though to see Dwes & Katherine go.