« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!  (Read 544 times)

3 Members and 6 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51927
  • TAR Detective
TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
« on: Yesterday at 09:45:59 PM »


:conf: Happy TAR AUS DAY!!! :conf: 


IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!![/font]
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:23:35 PM by georgiapeach »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 38
Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:52:04 PM »
The link isn't working.

Thanks
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5586
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:15:10 AM »
Let's do this! 15 MINUTES TO GO and we're off and racing 🙌 #AmazingRaceAU

Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline Kara Kay

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 13
Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:47:18 AM »
Everyone that went on the boat is behind lol
Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 38
Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:54:32 AM »
The men are really dominating the airtime so far lol


We've seen Tina/Malaan briefly in passing.

Where the heck are Shane and Deb lol?
Logged

Offline Kara Kay

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 13
Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:03:15 AM »
I dont think weve seen Shane and Deb once lmao... honestly 14 teams is feeling really cluttered. I feel like we keep seeing the same 2-4 teams
Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 38
Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:07:49 AM »
Shane and Deb just got a second airtime lol!

I love how in addition to being entirely invisible so far this episode that they're the only team they don't show doing the task
Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 38
Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:14:46 AM »
Honestly major props to Shannon and Jude for doing what the son/daughter couldn't
Logged

Offline Kara Kay

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 13
Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:27:20 AM »
The girls are getting such little screentime lol
Logged

Offline Kara Kay

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 13
Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:27:48 AM »
This is survivor Australia all over again  :groan:
Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 38
Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:28:02 AM »
Did the twin models find the right thing?

I was confused
Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 38
Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:29:18 AM »
The girls really are not being painted positively so far. Amanda and Ashleigh are really the only females to be getting airtime and they keep painting them like bimbos
Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 38
Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:38:17 AM »
Looks like the father and daughter are toast, too bad I liked them
Logged

Offline Kara Kay

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 13
Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:57:47 AM »
Yeah lol the only girl team getting screentime are being made to look like the ditziest racers Ive ever seen. Really hoping the Asian father daughter duo make it through, I like them.
Logged

Offline Kara Kay

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 13
Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:05:48 AM »
Show content
Wow I wasnt expecting them out first :'(
« Last Edit: Today at 10:22:59 AM by georgiapeach »
Logged

Online Kiwi Jay

  • 'giz us a geez'
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4088
  • Still trucking along.
Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:09:13 AM »
Well, this doesnt make sense at all...

Show content
Interested to see whether the team that quits the race as per the promo for tomorrow is the twin models and Dwes and Katherine are allowed to race on in their place...because it doesnt make sense given we have bonafide footage of the Cousins in later legs, yet theyve been eliminated tonight...
« Last Edit: Today at 10:23:28 AM by georgiapeach »
Logged
'We are the makers of music, and the dreamers of dreams' - 'To roam the roads of lands remote, to travel is to live'.

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 38
Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:09:23 AM »
Did they say that one team quits the race?
Logged

Offline Platrium

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3095
Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:54:02 AM »
Ummm... please keep future season spoilers in spoiler tags? OwO

Show content
I just checked the spoiler threads, and while I'm sad about the eliminated team, seeing them in some other footage is so confusing and just threw me off completely???
Logged

Offline Platrium

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3095
Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:57:01 AM »
With this season being all local, it's a good twist to have teams split up in 2 groups of 7, one group riding boats but taking longer to reach the cars, and then another group sprinting across the beach but taking a shorter time to reach the cars at the start of the race.

The detour was simple and fun, and the amount of tasks improved from last season, so I thought that part was really awesome!

I think my favorite part of the episode was
Show content
Jobelle & Rani arriving 11th and having a penalty but miraculously surviving it! While I was so glad that Jobelle & Rani survived their penalty, I wished Dwes & Kat could've gone further. :( Lowkey wish they casted more indigenous people too. It's pretty hard to let either team go,
but overall, this season had an amazing start, and I have a good feeling this season will be better than TAR Aus 4!

 :cheer:
« Last Edit: Today at 10:24:44 AM by georgiapeach »
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51927
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:22:34 AM »
EVERYONE!

Since many cannot watch live  ANY COMMENTS ON TEAM ELIMINATED OR FUTURE SPOILERS MUST BE IN SPOILER TAGS !!!!

Or take to the Spoiler page instead.

Thanks!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 814
Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:23:52 AM »
Happy to have TAR back even in the midst of a pandemic.

The beach vs boat decision worked as a trap choice considering the slow boats.
The bombing task was a difficult start to the season, and it was relevant to local history.
The Detour was pure Australian.
The needle-in-a-haystack task at the sugar mill helped provide shakeup considering only four teams could perform the first task.
The toad task wasn't too hard, but it was a nice extra task that provided fun moments.

Liking the teams so far from the premiere. Though considering the number of teams, it's going to take some time to really get to know them.

Show content
Happy to Jobelle & Rani survive despite the penalty. Unfortunate though to see Dwes & Katherine go.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3067
Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:58:30 PM »
Not bad. For a domestic-based season, it's a welcome difference from Canada that they didn't pat themselves on the back for being Australian every 5-10 minutes, lol.

But 14 teams is too many people to get to know in an 1-hour show.

Show content
Jobelle & Rani got lucky with the penalty, but sad to lose Dwes & Katherine. They were one of the teams I liked from the first press.
Logged

Online stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 803
Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:02:02 PM »
Just watched it (Thanks to a facebook group)

WOWOWOW
Maybe I'm just happy to have some Amazing race haha
but I felt like there was more good, than bad.

The good:
- Most teams got a good presentation (I feel the parents were the only true invisible team, we got a little tiny bit from everybody else)
- Loved the starting line choice, was a great way to separate the teams right away
- That first task was fun, nothing groundbreaking. I'm surprise they didn't show more of Skye-Blue & Jake struggling because they went from 3 to like 8 or 9. Also I don't understand how the cowboy/gold coast girls got 3rd and 4th..., wasn't there like already 7 teams before them, so minus the first two who finished quickly, that still leaves 5 teams having a go at it before they even get a place.
- The detour also was ok, but for me it seems the beer was the quickest option. (If you get it on your first try)
- Love the toad task, gave us a little extra task

The bad:
- Too many teams for 1h10, I would have cut the premiere in 2, with bigger introduction of the teams because some teams were barely saw, and one was invisible.
- I didn't really like the luck task, well maybe if it would have been half luck and then skill. Because the Cowboys really got screwed there, and same for Sefa/Jess for that second part.
- Also, is it me of 30 minutes is a pretttttty small penalty for quitting a task? If they knew, I'm sure some teams would have not waited for their turn (because there was only 4 at a time)

So far my fave teams are:
- Super Sikhs
- Sefa/Jess
- Alex & Jack (I was sure they were going to be Alpha type, but they made me laugh)
- Malaan & Tina
- Dwes & Katherine
- Jobelle & Rani

I don't hate anyone yet, but I'm not a big fan of Dolor (He made me laugh until the pitstop where he was being an ass for no reason)
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 