Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
Quote from: stunami on March 14, 2021, 09:57:07 AM
Quote from: mjharmstone on March 14, 2021, 07:58:12 AM
It all depends on how much you trust Beau as a reliable narrator and that video actually being location spoilers. He said Launceston which wasn't visited in the Tasmania legs for example.

We don't have a location confirmed for Leg 22 yet, but Broken Hill was the day before Canberra, so unless the Leg 23 description (due in the next couple of minutes) highlights Canberra or talks about typewriters, Sydney is nonsense.

Lauceston was the pitstop for this leg of the race! (Leg 18)

So it was! Didn't spot that. There's still a couple of towns he mentioned that can't plausibly be in the route though. Those Sydney interviews could have been post-Race - there's no sightings of anyone racing through Sydney and I highly doubt we'd get sightings from somewhere like Winton and not Sydney.
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
I agree with you 100%, but we didn't get any sighting from Brisbane, and they went downtown, so we can never be 100% sure.

But time wise, it wouldn't make sense. (But nothing makes sense in this edition lol)
My guess is that maybe teams have one clue/task in Sydney before the Newcastle or blue Mountains leg, so they counted Sydney as part of the list.
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
Quote from: stunami on March 14, 2021, 10:45:02 AM
My guess is that maybe teams have one clue/task in Sydney before the Newcastle or blue Mountains leg, so they counted Sydney as part of the list.

Leigh's standing next to Pit Stop flags in gamerfan09's photo.
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
Ouhhh ok... so what does it mean lol Sydney is the finale or not?
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
If it's the Finish Line or Pit Stop, we're looking at Government House. It's about the right area if my quick Google-fu is right.
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
Quote from: Leg 23
In the race to the next Pit Stop, the teams need to muster the courage and embrace their inner performer as they hit the stage singing, dancing, and even completing one hell of a Hollywood...

This listing has disappeared now but as tarflyonthewall confirmed for me, Broken Hill was the setting of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, so it would make sense. Means four things:
1) Broken Hill is Leg 23.
2) Chris & Aleisha are fourth.
3) Canberra is the finale.
4) They're going to do a drag challenge, aren't they?...
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
I think the implication is it's going to have a Detour where one option is a "singing, dancing" musical number inspired by Priscilla and the other option is "one hell of a Hollywood" stunt inspired by Mad Max 2. Both films were made in the area.

But it also then confirms Broken Hill as Leg 23 and Canberra as Leg 24.
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
Then Sydney would be leg 22!
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
Sydney at best will be a Pit Stop at this rate. They could have just set up those flags for interviews.
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
Quote from: Leg 24
In the final leg, the teams travel from Sydney, to Canberra, and then to up to the Snowy Mountains for the epic race to the finish line.
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
Quote from: ovalorange on January 29, 2021, 12:40:45 AM
Will be interesting to see if they're magically teleported to the start line during the show.

Revisiting this after the show has aired. Looks like the start was at Newell Beach after all, the satellite imagery on Google dates back to 2015, and you'd need to toggle the view on Google Earth to see the latest, which fits much better with what was seen on the show.

Can anyone figure out where Ned's place was in Episode 8? There was an aerial view over Whittaker Rd just south of Lough Erin, and the distance seems to match the scale of the map they were given (we never get to see that important last fold), but I can't find a house that matches.
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
Ah, I think it's the same place with the aerial view, just that both the satellite imagery and Google Street View are a little outdated!
The fencing may have changed and the young trees have grown quite a bit, but you can match up the mature trees and the power lines across the street. In the latest Google Earth imagery (2017) you can see also see the land being cleared to build the two buildings for Ned's place.

(You might need to log in to see the attached picture.)
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
love this! Thanks guys!
