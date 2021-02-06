« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)  (Read 6602 times)

2 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #50 on: February 06, 2021, 05:33:18 PM »
Part of me is wondering if the production team is just making up a bunch of stuff to mess with us. For example, the (possibly fake) post of Beau in Broome to make us think teams had been to Western Australia. Plus, that video of Beau naming off a bunch of Australian cities - could he have named a few that they really hadn't visited to make us think there were more legs? After all, the Facebook video is literally called "Beau Knows Aussie Towns" - he could really just be naming them on the spot. Places like Launceston, Kalgoorlie and the whole host of NSW towns he names might be fake.

I just have a really hard time believing that there are really going to be 24 legs. 
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

Offline mjharmstone

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 75
    • You Are Team No. Podcast
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #51 on: February 07, 2021, 07:16:16 AM »
Beau did an interview to promote the season where he said it's 24 episodes.
Logged

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 961
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #52 on: February 07, 2021, 09:42:57 AM »
Episodes doesnt necessarily equal legs
Logged

Offline mjharmstone

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 75
    • You Are Team No. Podcast
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #53 on: February 13, 2021, 06:12:21 PM »
Quote from: Leg 10
Travelling in style, the teams arrive in Coober Pedy via the legendary train expedition The Ghan, and are confronted by a huge surprise that will change the game.
Quote from: Leg 11
A detour has the teams explore the historic German town of Hahndorf as they must choose between slap or snag in a hilarious Bavarian bonanza.
Logged

Offline mjharmstone

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 75
    • You Are Team No. Podcast
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #54 on: February 15, 2021, 04:17:29 AM »
Quote from: Leg 12
The teams must brave the freezing cold water in an ambitious challenge that sees them work alongside research scientists who are studying the endangered Australian sea lion.
Logged

Offline mjharmstone

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 75
    • You Are Team No. Podcast
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #55 on: February 21, 2021, 05:55:47 AM »
Quote from: Leg 13
In an epic challenge of brains versus brawn, a detour divides the teams as they are faced with a challenge that tests their physical, mental and tactical skills in order to receive their next clue.
Quote from: Leg 14
The teams must complete a painstakingly meticulous task in order to receive their next clue in the race.
Logged

Online stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 847
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #56 on: February 21, 2021, 02:11:37 PM »
Funny how they don't say any location for ep 13/14.
I wonder if it will be Western Australia or NSW part 1.

Logged

Offline mjharmstone

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 75
    • You Are Team No. Podcast
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #57 on: February 21, 2021, 03:21:12 PM »
14 could be the T-Junction leg, hence the REALLY vague description. Either an intruder or an NEL on Sunday would mean 8 teams left for Leg 14.
Logged

Offline mjharmstone

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 75
    • You Are Team No. Podcast
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #58 on: February 21, 2021, 03:45:18 PM »
Quote from: Leg 15
The teams are faced with completing a puzzling game of cat-and-mouse as they must follow the map that will unlock the key towards the next pit stop of the race.
Logged

Offline tarflyonthewall

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #59 on: February 23, 2021, 05:24:07 AM »
So I've worked out the next Pit Stop from the preview (thanks for bragging about a "top secret location" while also showing Beau standing in front of a nice big "Welcome to Mungalla" sign).

Mungalla Station is a Wild West-themed tourist farm outside Townsville (which also has a major Royal Australian Army base), because we've clearly been away from Queensland for too long.
« Last Edit: February 23, 2021, 05:30:01 AM by tarflyonthewall »
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 836
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #60 on: February 23, 2021, 10:02:50 AM »
So that explains the random sighting of teams flying to Brisbane after Port Lincoln.

Also the "secret location" preview showed the bodybuilders getting stuck on the bottom of Castle Hill.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6015
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #61 on: February 23, 2021, 06:25:34 PM »
« Last Edit: February 23, 2021, 07:17:50 PM by gamerfan09 »
Logged

Offline Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1672
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #62 on: February 23, 2021, 07:41:48 PM »
Logged
"To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity" - Nelson Mandela

"We don't read and write poetry because it's cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. " - Robin Williams, Dead Poets Society

Offline mjharmstone

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 75
    • You Are Team No. Podcast
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #63 on: February 27, 2021, 12:25:25 PM »
Tasmania is confirmed for next week.

Quote from: Leg 16
For their first challenge, the teams make their way to Australia's first legal casino and take a gamble at building an epic house of cards that must be five storeys high.

(It's the Wrest Point Hotel Casino)
Logged

Offline tarflyonthewall

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #64 on: February 28, 2021, 06:12:30 AM »
Sunshine Coast tomorrow night. Someone on Facebook thought the cuckoo place in the preview was one of two locations, one north of Brisbane and one south of Brisbane, and working from that information I've confirmed that the big mountain we also see in the preview is Mount Ngungun near Beerwah, which is more famous as being the location of Steve Irwin's old zoo.
Logged

Offline mjharmstone

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 75
    • You Are Team No. Podcast
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #65 on: February 28, 2021, 06:41:38 AM »
Quote from: Leg 17
At the impressive Strathgordon Dam, the teams must embrace their inner athlete and dunk a basketball into an oversized hoop on the dam wall in order to receive their next clue in the race.

That throws a spanner into the works...
Logged

Offline tarflyonthewall

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #66 on: February 28, 2021, 09:09:00 PM »
Quote from: Leg 18
Starting in Hobart, the teams head back in time at the historic town of Ross as they must compete in a gruelling challenge of strength and stamina while shackled and dressed as convicts.

So it's a trio of episodes with locations used by the first season of The Mole - Wrest Point Casino, the Gordon Dam, and Ross all had challenges.

The New Norfolk sighting was two days after the Hobart sighting, so my guess is Leg 16 is fully in Hobart, Leg 17 is a driving leg that goes past Gordon Dam and ends in the Strahan area, and they're moved back to Hobart during the Pit Stop for Leg 18 to pass through New Norfolk and Ross on the way to Launceston. But even then I still can't make Beau saying Cradle Mountain was visited work.
Logged

Offline tarflyonthewall

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 04:28:59 AM »
Quote from: Leg 19
In a series of quirky challenges, the teams' patience is tested as completing the peculiar tasks is the only way to reach their next clues in the race.

Quote from: Leg 20
A final nail-bitting [sic] Road Block forces the teams to walk across a suspended ladder bridge that hangs 80m off the ground and into the abyss of the mountains.

Quote from: Leg 21
In their first challenge, the teams are locked up in the Old Dubbo Gaol. To receive their next clue, they must plan the ultimate prison break and evade the ever-vigilant guards.
Logged

Offline mjharmstone

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 75
    • You Are Team No. Podcast
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 03:29:35 PM »
Thanks to articles, we know this week's three locations are Hobart/Ross, Newcastle & Blue Mountains National Park.

As tarflyonthewall posted, next week begins with Dubbo.

Quote from: Leg 22
An ultimate Aussie challenge is the only thing standing in the teams' way, as they all must hilariously do an epic shoey out of a women's high-heeled boot in the race to the next Pit Stop.
Logged

Offline mjharmstone

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 75
    • You Are Team No. Podcast
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 04:08:07 PM »
To add to this, if we're assuming Broken Hill is accurate, that can only be Leg 23 now, meaning Sydney was Beau misspeaking or misleading.
Logged

Online stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 847
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 07:07:58 PM »
Quote from: mjharmstone on Yesterday at 04:08:07 PM
To add to this, if we're assuming Broken Hill is accurate, that can only be Leg 23 now, meaning Sydney was Beau misspeaking or misleading.

Dobbo is leg 21! (It was supose to be this week but because of the delay it will be next week)
Which would mean Broken Hill be leg 22

But I feel like we have too many NSW cities listed by Beau still no visited to have a full Sydney leg.. I'm soo confused lol unless almost all of the NSW legs are full on self driving and visit lots of different cities.

I guess we will know this Tuesday, if they don't do a task in Sydney before going to Blue Mountain, then my guess is that the finale is Sydney.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:13:00 PM by stunami »
Logged

Offline mjharmstone

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 75
    • You Are Team No. Podcast
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #71 on: Today at 07:58:12 AM »
It all depends on how much you trust Beau as a reliable narrator and that video actually being location spoilers. He said Launceston which wasn't visited in the Tasmania legs for example.

We don't have a location confirmed for Leg 22 yet, but Broken Hill was the day before Canberra, so unless the Leg 23 description (due in the next couple of minutes) highlights Canberra or talks about typewriters, Sydney is nonsense.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6015
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #72 on: Today at 08:14:57 AM »
From the Telstra video:

Logged

Online stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 847
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #73 on: Today at 09:36:01 AM »
Is this for next episode?
Logged

Online stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 847
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #74 on: Today at 09:57:07 AM »
Quote from: mjharmstone on Today at 07:58:12 AM
It all depends on how much you trust Beau as a reliable narrator and that video actually being location spoilers. He said Launceston which wasn't visited in the Tasmania legs for example.

We don't have a location confirmed for Leg 22 yet, but Broken Hill was the day before Canberra, so unless the Leg 23 description (due in the next couple of minutes) highlights Canberra or talks about typewriters, Sydney is nonsense.

Lauceston was the pitstop for this leg of the race! (Leg 18)
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 