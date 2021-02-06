« previous next »
Author Topic: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)  (Read 5428 times)

Offline Brannockdevice

Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #50 on: February 06, 2021, 05:33:18 PM »
Part of me is wondering if the production team is just making up a bunch of stuff to mess with us. For example, the (possibly fake) post of Beau in Broome to make us think teams had been to Western Australia. Plus, that video of Beau naming off a bunch of Australian cities - could he have named a few that they really hadn't visited to make us think there were more legs? After all, the Facebook video is literally called "Beau Knows Aussie Towns" - he could really just be naming them on the spot. Places like Launceston, Kalgoorlie and the whole host of NSW towns he names might be fake.

I just have a really hard time believing that there are really going to be 24 legs. 
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

Offline mjharmstone

    • You Are Team No. Podcast
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #51 on: February 07, 2021, 07:16:16 AM »
Beau did an interview to promote the season where he said it's 24 episodes.
Offline ianthebalance

Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #52 on: February 07, 2021, 09:42:57 AM »
Episodes doesnt necessarily equal legs
Offline mjharmstone

Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #53 on: February 13, 2021, 06:12:21 PM »
Quote from: Leg 10
Travelling in style, the teams arrive in Coober Pedy via the legendary train expedition The Ghan, and are confronted by a huge surprise that will change the game.
Quote from: Leg 11
A detour has the teams explore the historic German town of Hahndorf as they must choose between slap or snag in a hilarious Bavarian bonanza.
Offline mjharmstone

Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #54 on: February 15, 2021, 04:17:29 AM »
Quote from: Leg 12
The teams must brave the freezing cold water in an ambitious challenge that sees them work alongside research scientists who are studying the endangered Australian sea lion.
Offline mjharmstone

Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #55 on: February 21, 2021, 05:55:47 AM »
Quote from: Leg 13
In an epic challenge of brains versus brawn, a detour divides the teams as they are faced with a challenge that tests their physical, mental and tactical skills in order to receive their next clue.
Quote from: Leg 14
The teams must complete a painstakingly meticulous task in order to receive their next clue in the race.
Online stunami

Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #56 on: February 21, 2021, 02:11:37 PM »
Funny how they don't say any location for ep 13/14.
I wonder if it will be Western Australia or NSW part 1.

Offline mjharmstone

Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #57 on: February 21, 2021, 03:21:12 PM »
14 could be the T-Junction leg, hence the REALLY vague description. Either an intruder or an NEL on Sunday would mean 8 teams left for Leg 14.
Offline mjharmstone

Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #58 on: February 21, 2021, 03:45:18 PM »
Quote from: Leg 15
The teams are faced with completing a puzzling game of cat-and-mouse as they must follow the map that will unlock the key towards the next pit stop of the race.
Offline tarflyonthewall

Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #59 on: February 23, 2021, 05:24:07 AM »
So I've worked out the next Pit Stop from the preview (thanks for bragging about a "top secret location" while also showing Beau standing in front of a nice big "Welcome to Mungalla" sign).

Mungalla Station is a Wild West-themed tourist farm outside Townsville (which also has a major Royal Australian Army base), because we've clearly been away from Queensland for too long.
Online Xoruz

Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #60 on: February 23, 2021, 10:02:50 AM »
So that explains the random sighting of teams flying to Brisbane after Port Lincoln.

Also the "secret location" preview showed the bodybuilders getting stuck on the bottom of Castle Hill.
Online gamerfan09

Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #61 on: February 23, 2021, 06:25:34 PM »
Online Bookworm

Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #62 on: February 23, 2021, 07:41:48 PM »
"To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity" - Nelson Mandela

"We don't read and write poetry because it's cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. " - Robin Williams, Dead Poets Society

Offline mjharmstone

Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 12:25:25 PM »
Tasmania is confirmed for next week.

Quote from: Leg 16
For their first challenge, the teams make their way to Australia's first legal casino and take a gamble at building an epic house of cards that must be five storeys high.

(It's the Wrest Point Hotel Casino)
Offline tarflyonthewall

Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #64 on: Today at 06:12:30 AM »
Sunshine Coast tomorrow night. Someone on Facebook thought the cuckoo place in the preview was one of two locations, one north of Brisbane and one south of Brisbane, and working from that information I've confirmed that the big mountain we also see in the preview is Mount Ngungun near Beerwah, which is more famous as being the location of Steve Irwin's old zoo.
Offline mjharmstone

Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #65 on: Today at 06:41:38 AM »
Quote from: Leg 17
At the impressive Strathgordon Dam, the teams must embrace their inner athlete and dunk a basketball into an oversized hoop on the dam wall in order to receive their next clue in the race.

That throws a spanner into the works...
