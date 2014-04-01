« previous next »
Yesterday at 05:33:18 PM
Part of me is wondering if the production team is just making up a bunch of stuff to mess with us. For example, the (possibly fake) post of Beau in Broome to make us think teams had been to Western Australia. Plus, that video of Beau naming off a bunch of Australian cities - could he have named a few that they really hadn't visited to make us think there were more legs? After all, the Facebook video is literally called "Beau Knows Aussie Towns" - he could really just be naming them on the spot. Places like Launceston, Kalgoorlie and the whole host of NSW towns he names might be fake.

I just have a really hard time believing that there are really going to be 24 legs. 
Today at 07:16:16 AM
Beau did an interview to promote the season where he said it's 24 episodes.
Today at 09:42:57 AM
Episodes doesnt necessarily equal legs
