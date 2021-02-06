« previous next »
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
February 06, 2021, 05:33:18 PM
Part of me is wondering if the production team is just making up a bunch of stuff to mess with us. For example, the (possibly fake) post of Beau in Broome to make us think teams had been to Western Australia. Plus, that video of Beau naming off a bunch of Australian cities - could he have named a few that they really hadn't visited to make us think there were more legs? After all, the Facebook video is literally called "Beau Knows Aussie Towns" - he could really just be naming them on the spot. Places like Launceston, Kalgoorlie and the whole host of NSW towns he names might be fake.

I just have a really hard time believing that there are really going to be 24 legs. 
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
February 07, 2021, 07:16:16 AM
Beau did an interview to promote the season where he said it's 24 episodes.
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
February 07, 2021, 09:42:57 AM
Episodes doesnt necessarily equal legs
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
February 13, 2021, 06:12:21 PM
Quote from: Leg 10
Travelling in style, the teams arrive in Coober Pedy via the legendary train expedition The Ghan, and are confronted by a huge surprise that will change the game.
Quote from: Leg 11
A detour has the teams explore the historic German town of Hahndorf as they must choose between slap or snag in a hilarious Bavarian bonanza.
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
Today at 04:17:29 AM
Quote from: Leg 12
The teams must brave the freezing cold water in an ambitious challenge that sees them work alongside research scientists who are studying the endangered Australian sea lion.
