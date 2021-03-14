In the race to the next Pit Stop, the teams need to muster the courage and embrace their inner performer as they hit the stage singing, dancing, and even completing one hell of a Hollywood...
This listing has disappeared now but
as tarflyonthewall confirmed for me, Broken Hill was the setting of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, so it would make sense. Means four things:
1) Broken Hill is Leg 23.
2) Chris & Aleisha are fourth.
3) Canberra is the finale.
4) They're going to do a drag challenge, aren't they?...