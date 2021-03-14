Will be interesting to see if they're magically teleported to the start line during the show.

Revisiting this after the show has aired. Looks like the start was at Newell Beach after all, the satellite imagery on Google dates back to 2015, and you'd need to toggle the view on Google Earth to see the latest, which fits much better with what was seen on the show.Can anyone figure out where Ned's place was in Episode 8? There was an aerial view over Whittaker Rd just south of Lough Erin, and the distance seems to match the scale of the map they were given (we never get to see that important last fold), but I can't find a house that matches.