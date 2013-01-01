« previous next »
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
Remember how last season was built so each week was in a different place because of the double-leg visits? This season looks like it might be doing that too.

Week 1 (Queensland):
Monday - Leg 1, Daintree Rainforest
Tuesday - Leg 2, Brisbane/Gold Coast
Wednesday - Leg 3, Longreach/Winton

Week 2 (more Queensland):
Monday - Leg 4, Townsville
Tuesday - Leg 5, Magnetic Island
Wednesday - Leg 6, Cairns

Week 3 (Northern Territory):
Monday - Leg 7, unknown location; the Tiwi Islands were hinted at before filming but we never got spoilers from there
Tuesday - Leg 8, Darwin
Wednesday - Leg 9, Kata Tjuta/Alice Springs

Week 4 (South Australia)
Monday - Leg 10, Coober Pedy
Tuesday - Leg 11, Adelaide/Barossa Valley
Wednesday - Leg 12, Port Lincoln

Week 5 (Western Australia)
Legs 13 to 15 - Esperance, Kalgoorlie, and Broome in some order. All confirmed but dates unknown; with six full days between the Port Lincoln and Hobart spoilers, my educated guess is buses or similar across the Great Australian Bight to Esperance on Day 1, the leg there on Day 2, Kalgoorlie the next day, a rest day on Day 4, Broome on Day 5, and then a full day of travel between Broome and Hobart, which would require connections.

Week 6 (Tasmania):
Monday - Leg 16, Hobart
Tuesday - Leg 17, New Norfolk
Wednesday - Leg 18, Launceston (uncertain but implied by Beau)

Week 7 (New South Wales):
Monday - Leg 19, unknown location (likely a long drive from Sydney to Dubbo, along the highways through the Blue Mountains, Bathurst, and Orange)
Tuesday - Leg 20, Mudgee/Bulgong
Wednesday - Leg 21, Newcastle (best access to the Hunter Valley for the Pit Stop)

Final week (more NSW/ACT finale):
Monday - Leg 22, Coffs Harbour (I thought "Woolgoolga" is Beau's video was just him stumbling over either "Bulgong" or "Kalgoorlie" but it's an actual town near this regional centre)
Tuesday - Leg 23, Broken Hill
Wednesday - Leg 24, Canberra

Spoiler dates line up. Travel options line up. Fits their established structure. The only query I have with this now is... why were the Townsville and Magnetic Island legs filmed three days apart when they're LITERALLY right next to each other? The only thing I can think of is maybe they paused the race to sort out the Tasmania legs we know got added during filming, except the reopening of Tasmania's borders was announced four days before filming even began.
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
24 legs? That would make 12 NELs!!!

Edit: could we see a final 2 instead of a final 3? I really like the route though
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
At this point Im honestly wondering if the first episode ends with a youre still racing/double length leg and than at the end of the second half they tell them its a non-elimination.
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
I feel like 24 legs is too much...
16, maybe? 11 elimination legs, 4 NEL and the finale.

Maybe 7? With 5 NEL?

But that would be max.

Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
I definitely think that the number of legs legs per state/territory fits the Australian manner of broadcast (i.e. 2-3 nights a week), similar to Survivor. However, I don't think it means every week will have 3 episodes (check me on this bc I have not been following the schedule), but rather that some provinces, like WA/NT fill out the two episodes per week model. I certainly expect to see quite a few self driving legs that combine multiple cities and solve some of the issues relating to Beau's list of cities (they wouldn't solve the timing issues, though).
We could probably see a weekly schedule like the following:
3 (QLD) - 3 (QLD) - 2 (NT) - 3 (SA) - 2 (WA) - 3/2 (TAS) - 2/3 (NSW) - 3 (Finale) for 21 legs? Maybe 20?
Again, I don't have the best memory of the exact timeline during filming, but I liked the point about legs mirroring anticipated broadcast schedules and wanted to elaborate on it.
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
Here's a visual representation of the timeline we have. White legs are confirmed (I forgot about the early-morning Palm Island visit, which explains that gap), yellow are speculated, and gray are speculated days off, either as proper rest days or because teams are travelling between locations.

Travelling is going to be the big timewaster here. Regional Australia is really not very well connected at all at the best of times - like the best options to travel from Port Lincoln to Esperance normally are either a 15-hour drive through the desert or a full day of flying via both Adelaide AND Perth. And it's just going to be even worse here, especially with Melbourne out of play for getting in and out of Tasmania.

I'd have no problems believing some of the legs are combined except they're simply too far apart, both in timing and distance, for it to work. Like Esperance and Kalgoorlie are 500km apart with basically nothing in between, and Hobart and New Norfolk are super close together but the spoilers were days apart, and Bulgong could be combined with Dubbo except Beau listed like five major locations in the area that can only realistically fit there if there were two legs. This is the only way I can see to make everything work.
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
I'm a bit confused by this route. in terms of travel distance. For example, Daintree rainforest to Brisbane is telling me is 21 hours away.

However, Daintree to Brisbane is telling me only 21 minutes away.

I'm not from Australia so I don't know these landmarks at all.
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
The Daintree Rainforest is in northern Queensland. It's about a two hour flight from Port Douglas (the closest major town) to Brisbane.

I tried doing the usual "line on a map" to explain the route but it just ended up a mess, so I've numbered the expected locations of each leg on the attached map. Basically after Leg 1, we're flying to the bottom of Queensland and working our way back up to the top, then travelling straight down the centre of the country, then going north through both Western Australia and Tasmania, then doing a weird zigzag around New South Wales before ending in Canberra.
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/2594882827468636

Do we know where they are at 2:06?

Hot air balloon in what looks like a desert climate.

I'm trying to possibly make out the teams on the hot air balloon
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
It's Alice Springs.
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
Oh, so if we find out who it is in the hot air balloon we could find out some of the people who make it that far.

The only one I can make out for sure is Dolor.

Are the two females on the far left Ashleigh and Amanda do you think?

You can improve the video quality btw, which makes it easier to see
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
The hot air balloon looks like it has Amanda and Ashleigh in the front left.

On the right side, it looks like the back has some dark haired male or female and the twin models next to them.

In front of them is Dolor (I assume Holly must be next to him off-camera) and next to him is Skye-Blue and Jake.

That's what it looks like to me anyway
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
Have we got anything for WA other than a glimpse of Lake Hillier in the promo? I've seen nothing otherwise.

I went back to the starting line as this particular shot below was bugging me. Turns out the Aboriginal ceremony was taken further up the coast (approx 2kms north). The shot appears to be flipped in the promo, as can be seen by Jordan being on the right of Violetta here, but on the left during their close-ups. Again the tides aren't exactly right, but the shape of the lake seems pretty similar.

Will be interesting to see if they're magically teleported to the start line during the show.





