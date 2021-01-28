« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2] 3  All   Go Down

Author Topic: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)  (Read 3135 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline tarflyonthewall

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 483
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #25 on: January 28, 2021, 05:42:23 AM »
Remember how last season was built so each week was in a different place because of the double-leg visits? This season looks like it might be doing that too.

Week 1 (Queensland):
Monday - Leg 1, Daintree Rainforest
Tuesday - Leg 2, Brisbane/Gold Coast
Wednesday - Leg 3, Longreach/Winton

Week 2 (more Queensland):
Monday - Leg 4, Townsville
Tuesday - Leg 5, Magnetic Island
Wednesday - Leg 6, Cairns

Week 3 (Northern Territory):
Monday - Leg 7, unknown location; the Tiwi Islands were hinted at before filming but we never got spoilers from there
Tuesday - Leg 8, Darwin
Wednesday - Leg 9, Kata Tjuta/Alice Springs

Week 4 (South Australia)
Monday - Leg 10, Coober Pedy
Tuesday - Leg 11, Adelaide/Barossa Valley
Wednesday - Leg 12, Port Lincoln

Week 5 (Western Australia)
Legs 13 to 15 - Esperance, Kalgoorlie, and Broome in some order. All confirmed but dates unknown; with six full days between the Port Lincoln and Hobart spoilers, my educated guess is buses or similar across the Great Australian Bight to Esperance on Day 1, the leg there on Day 2, Kalgoorlie the next day, a rest day on Day 4, Broome on Day 5, and then a full day of travel between Broome and Hobart, which would require connections.

Week 6 (Tasmania):
Monday - Leg 16, Hobart
Tuesday - Leg 17, New Norfolk
Wednesday - Leg 18, Launceston (uncertain but implied by Beau)

Week 7 (New South Wales):
Monday - Leg 19, unknown location (likely a long drive from Sydney to Dubbo, along the highways through the Blue Mountains, Bathurst, and Orange)
Tuesday - Leg 20, Mudgee/Bulgong
Wednesday - Leg 21, Newcastle (best access to the Hunter Valley for the Pit Stop)

Final week (more NSW/ACT finale):
Monday - Leg 22, Coffs Harbour (I thought "Woolgoolga" is Beau's video was just him stumbling over either "Bulgong" or "Kalgoorlie" but it's an actual town near this regional centre)
Tuesday - Leg 23, Broken Hill
Wednesday - Leg 24, Canberra

Spoiler dates line up. Travel options line up. Fits their established structure. The only query I have with this now is... why were the Townsville and Magnetic Island legs filmed three days apart when they're LITERALLY right next to each other? The only thing I can think of is maybe they paused the race to sort out the Tasmania legs we know got added during filming, except the reopening of Tasmania's borders was announced four days before filming even began.
Logged

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 947
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #26 on: January 28, 2021, 09:48:21 AM »
24 legs? That would make 12 NELs!!!

Edit: could we see a final 2 instead of a final 3? I really like the route though
« Last Edit: January 28, 2021, 10:05:18 AM by ianthebalance »
Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 57
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #27 on: January 28, 2021, 12:46:15 PM »
At this point Im honestly wondering if the first episode ends with a youre still racing/double length leg and than at the end of the second half they tell them its a non-elimination.
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 809
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #28 on: January 28, 2021, 12:58:58 PM »
I feel like 24 legs is too much...
16, maybe? 11 elimination legs, 4 NEL and the finale.

Maybe 7? With 5 NEL?

But that would be max.

Logged

Online Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1666
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #29 on: January 28, 2021, 01:26:08 PM »
I definitely think that the number of legs legs per state/territory fits the Australian manner of broadcast (i.e. 2-3 nights a week), similar to Survivor. However, I don't think it means every week will have 3 episodes (check me on this bc I have not been following the schedule), but rather that some provinces, like WA/NT fill out the two episodes per week model. I certainly expect to see quite a few self driving legs that combine multiple cities and solve some of the issues relating to Beau's list of cities (they wouldn't solve the timing issues, though).
We could probably see a weekly schedule like the following:
3 (QLD) - 3 (QLD) - 2 (NT) - 3 (SA) - 2 (WA) - 3/2 (TAS) - 2/3 (NSW) - 3 (Finale) for 21 legs? Maybe 20?
Again, I don't have the best memory of the exact timeline during filming, but I liked the point about legs mirroring anticipated broadcast schedules and wanted to elaborate on it.
Logged
"To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity" - Nelson Mandela

"We don't read and write poetry because it's cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. " - Robin Williams, Dead Poets Society

Offline tarflyonthewall

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 483
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #30 on: January 28, 2021, 07:08:59 PM »
Here's a visual representation of the timeline we have. White legs are confirmed (I forgot about the early-morning Palm Island visit, which explains that gap), yellow are speculated, and gray are speculated days off, either as proper rest days or because teams are travelling between locations.

Travelling is going to be the big timewaster here. Regional Australia is really not very well connected at all at the best of times - like the best options to travel from Port Lincoln to Esperance normally are either a 15-hour drive through the desert or a full day of flying via both Adelaide AND Perth. And it's just going to be even worse here, especially with Melbourne out of play for getting in and out of Tasmania.

I'd have no problems believing some of the legs are combined except they're simply too far apart, both in timing and distance, for it to work. Like Esperance and Kalgoorlie are 500km apart with basically nothing in between, and Hobart and New Norfolk are super close together but the spoilers were days apart, and Bulgong could be combined with Dubbo except Beau listed like five major locations in the area that can only realistically fit there if there were two legs. This is the only way I can see to make everything work.
Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 57
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #31 on: January 28, 2021, 08:58:57 PM »
I'm a bit confused by this route. in terms of travel distance. For example, Daintree rainforest to Brisbane is telling me is 21 hours away.

However, Daintree to Brisbane is telling me only 21 minutes away.

I'm not from Australia so I don't know these landmarks at all.
Logged

Offline tarflyonthewall

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 483
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #32 on: January 28, 2021, 10:11:33 PM »
The Daintree Rainforest is in northern Queensland. It's about a two hour flight from Port Douglas (the closest major town) to Brisbane.

I tried doing the usual "line on a map" to explain the route but it just ended up a mess, so I've numbered the expected locations of each leg on the attached map. Basically after Leg 1, we're flying to the bottom of Queensland and working our way back up to the top, then travelling straight down the centre of the country, then going north through both Western Australia and Tasmania, then doing a weird zigzag around New South Wales before ending in Canberra.
Logged

Offline ovalorange

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2149
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #33 on: January 29, 2021, 12:40:45 AM »
Have we got anything for WA other than a glimpse of Lake Hillier in the promo? I've seen nothing otherwise.

I went back to the starting line as this particular shot below was bugging me. Turns out the Aboriginal ceremony was taken further up the coast (approx 2kms north). The shot appears to be flipped in the promo, as can be seen by Jordan being on the right of Violetta here, but on the left during their close-ups. Again the tides aren't exactly right, but the shape of the lake seems pretty similar.

Will be interesting to see if they're magically teleported to the start line during the show.





Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51933
  • TAR Detective
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #34 on: January 29, 2021, 04:04:52 AM »
Guys, I absoutely LOVE what you are all doing.

But PLEASE....remember this a ROUTE only thread.

Discussions on team placing should not be here.

Some people want to know the routes but NOT placements.

So please... NO PLACEMENTS HERE. NO TEAM DISCUSSION HERE.

Those can go in the Discussion of LIVE spoilers.

~~~~~~~~~~~


All discussions on teams have now been moved to the Discussion of Live Spoilers.


Great work everyone!
« Last Edit: January 29, 2021, 04:33:06 AM by georgiapeach »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51933
  • TAR Detective
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #35 on: January 29, 2021, 04:56:02 AM »
Great MAP tarflyonthewall!! Thanks!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 816
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #36 on: January 29, 2021, 10:31:11 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on January 29, 2021, 07:20:56 AM
Do we have all this about Port Lincoln? At 4:48+

https://audioboom.com/posts/7784901-beau-ryan-the-amazing-race-australia

The Sleaford Mere outside of Lincoln National Park.
https://www.google.com/maps/@-34.849664,135.7543034,635m/data=!3m1!1e3



Looks like the Sleaford-Wanna Dunes.



Fun fact, this was pretty much the filming location from Nine's season of AU Survivor back in 2002.
Logged

Online Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 319
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #37 on: January 29, 2021, 02:59:03 PM »
How certain are we that Western Australia was even visited at all? I know we saw Beau in Broome, but did we ever actually see a team in WA? If not, we might be adding a few extra legs.
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

Offline tarflyonthewall

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 483
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #38 on: February 01, 2021, 05:56:41 AM »
Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 57
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #39 on: February 01, 2021, 02:00:25 PM »
Has it been confirmed as 24 legs or is this just speculation?
Logged

Offline tarflyonthewall

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 483
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #40 on: February 01, 2021, 02:49:27 PM »
Confirmed by Beau himself yesterday.
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 809
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #41 on: February 01, 2021, 03:05:57 PM »
Quote from: tarflyonthewall on February 01, 2021, 02:49:27 PM
Confirmed by Beau himself yesterday.

Ouh I didn't see, on twitter or on the show?

I feel like 24 is sooooo much... I don't understand how this will make it last with 14 teams.
I mean there's 11 EL, that would mean 13 NEL? Or maybe there are some Keep on racing, and one returnee leg like in Hamerotz
Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 57
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #42 on: February 01, 2021, 03:46:22 PM »
Yeah, I'm not sure how they're going to do this.

There very well could be a team returning at one point.

At this point it would literally be 12 non-elimination legs and 11 elimination legs
Logged

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #43 on: February 01, 2021, 04:18:37 PM »
I was looking on Beau twitter, and I didn't see anything about him confirming there were 24 legs. Can I have a link to it?
Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 57
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #44 on: February 02, 2021, 09:07:44 PM »
So did Beau confirm 24 legs?

I'm confused

I don't see it anywhere if he did
Logged

Offline tarflyonthewall

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 483
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #45 on: February 03, 2021, 01:04:54 AM »
Confirmed in a Melbourne newspaper on Monday.

Also the producers gave an interview today where they also said they didn't go to Western Australia. When Beau said it in response to a question about the Perth bushfires I was prepared to believe he said it by accident because he's an idiot, but now it's looking like they actually didn't. So then if that's the case, and Beau's tweet from Broome was a misdirection to divert spoilers, (1) where is the pink lake we thought was the Pink Lake near Esperance, (2) where did they disappear to in the week between Port Lincoln and Hobart, and (3) why did Beau say Kalgoorlie when he was rattling off locations in that video?
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5636
  • The best shows out there!
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #46 on: February 03, 2021, 08:25:47 PM »
Imagine there wasn't a global pandemic in 2020! These are the international destinations we would of seen in TAR Australia 5!

Quote
JUST getting this years season of The Amazing Race Australia off the ground was an epic challenge worthy of the show itself.

As borders shut and flights were grounded due to coronavirus, host Beau Ryan tells The BINGE Guide, it looked like the adventure series might need to scale back its ambitions.

People started joking what  are you going to do it around Cronulla? And in all honesty, the way borders were closing, it probably looked like that at one stage  just do 50 laps of Cronulla, the former NRL star says, with a laugh.

But thanks to some extraordinary planning, and a few logistical nightmares, the Races production team were finally able to outrun a global pandemic and get the show on the road.

It wasnt without a few false starts, as Ryan explains, but the determination and agility of Channel 10 and Eureka Productions to keep rolling with the punches finally saw the race get off the ground.

Of course, that involved locking down the entire cast and crew in a 14-day quarantine as soon as they all landed in Queensland  the starting line  from all parts of COVID-affected Australia.

While originally scheduled to film back in May last year  at the peak of the pandemic here  producers were forced to abandon plans to take filming on a global adventure, including through coronavirus-ravaged Europe, the US and Brazil.

For Ryan, a travel enthusiast, having his wings clipped was made even more difficult as he took on homeschooling responsibilities for eight-year-old daughter Remy and three-year-old son Jesse, with wife Kara.

While the tight-knit family pine for each other when Ryan is away filming for his blossoming media career, he admits his wife was more grateful than most to see the show get started and her husband to get out of the house.


JUST getting this years season of The Amazing Race Australia off the ground was an epic challenge worthy of the show itself.

As borders shut and flights were grounded due to coronavirus, host Beau Ryan tells The BINGE Guide, it looked like the adventure series might need to scale back its ambitions.

People started joking what  are you going to do it around Cronulla? And in all honesty, the way borders were closing, it probably looked like that at one stage  just do 50 laps of Cronulla, the former NRL star says, with a laugh.

But thanks to some extraordinary planning, and a few logistical nightmares, the Races production team were finally able to outrun a global pandemic and get the show on the road.

It wasnt without a few false starts, as Ryan explains, but the determination and agility of Channel 10 and Eureka Productions to keep rolling with the punches finally saw the race get off the ground.

Of course, that involved locking down the entire cast and crew in a 14-day quarantine as soon as they all landed in Queensland  the starting line  from all parts of COVID-affected Australia.

Beau Ryan hosts reality series The Amazing Race Australia.
Beau Ryan hosts reality series The Amazing Race Australia.
While originally scheduled to film back in May last year  at the peak of the pandemic here  producers were forced to abandon plans to take filming on a global adventure, including through coronavirus-ravaged Europe, the US and Brazil.

For Ryan, a travel enthusiast, having his wings clipped was made even more difficult as he took on homeschooling responsibilities for eight-year-old daughter Remy and three-year-old son Jesse, with wife Kara.

While the tight-knit family pine for each other when Ryan is away filming for his blossoming media career, he admits his wife was more grateful than most to see the show get started and her husband to get out of the house.

My wife says its much easier when Im not there because I sort of become another kid she has to look after, he admits, so she ran things really smoothly when I was away.

Still, his absence makes the heart grow fonder.

The first month away was hard, Im not going to lie, because you cant really see the light at the start, the doting father of two explains.

But just being away with a large group of people  everyone was missing their families, or their partners and loved ones at home, he says adding, when youre all working together, you go in the trenches together and you get a lot of strength from that.

The COVID protocols meant Ryan began the latest season keeping his distance from contestants, resisting the urge to celebrate with each team of two as they made their way from one checkpoint to the next.

I remember the first few teams checked in and I looked at the producers and said do I elbow here? or do I hug? what do I do? By the third team, it went from the elbow, to a handshake, to a hug and by the end, it was group hugs all round, he laughs.

Wed both been tested, so they didnt have it and I didnt either so it was fine.

The scheduling upheaval meant some of the teams had to be recast before filming begin last September, as some contestants found themselves unable to compete due to work or family commitments.

On the upside, his experience with season one gave Ryan the confidence to stand tall in the role as host this time around.

Ive been in a lot of high pressure situations, in both sport and live TV and live radio, but I felt last year when we were doing the show a lot of us didnt know what we were doing, he admits.

Channel 10 and Eureka were great, they just gave me the freedom to be me. We obviously have a structure of the show that they allowed me to say what I wanted and put it in my words and my terminology. But this year I felt so much more comfortable.

And it was good for all the teams, he says, as they only knew me as the host of the show.

When restrictions lifted, the show was able to skip from one state to another without quarantining multiple times  opening them all up to the majesty of our own country.

For Ryan, it was an eye-opening gift.

Ive always been a Queensland guy, he admits. My wifes from up there and weve got friends and family there so we holiday there a lot and I knew it was going to be great. But the middle of Australia, I didnt realise was that good and, you know, full of wild animals. I think we do take it for granted as Aussies. We dont really know much about it. We see the pictures, but until you get to Alice Springs and see all that stuff first hand, it made me realise just how lucky we are.

https://www.heraldsun.com.au/entertainment/television/tv-favourite-beau-ryan-reveals-how-the-amazing-race-outpaced-the-pandemic/news-story/c684f75a51f975adbeab09f6a4117898?fbclid=IwAR2uRz5izYLsfyEgb6oi_KSqpb8hsdcrcDxv-ANuSWjMt4poR6OjmNMl2zE
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 809
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:55:00 AM »
Is it possible Townsville/Palm Island/Magnetic Island  is all one leg?

There was sighting of Fire eating/blowing at Magnetic Island (for what would be leg 5) but we did see it in the preview for next episode...


Also, I think Sydney is our finale and we missed it. Because we didn't even have Sydney, now Beau confirmed it once or twice and even said it ended in Sydney... Maybe Canberra  is Final 4 or Final 3 part 1
Logged

Offline tarflyonthewall

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 483
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #48 on: Today at 04:03:33 PM »
Palm Island yes, Magnetic Island no. Townsville was late night and Palm Island very early morning the next day, so probably those two are another overnight leg. But the Magnetic Island spoilers were three days after the Townsville spoilers.
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 809
Re: ROUTE (including media info) (SPOILERS)
« Reply #49 on: Today at 04:59:12 PM »
Quote from: tarflyonthewall on Today at 04:03:33 PM
Palm Island yes, Magnetic Island no. Townsville was late night and Palm Island very early morning the next day, so probably those two are another overnight leg. But the Magnetic Island spoilers were three days after the Townsville spoilers.

I agree with you about the timing,  but this was posted about Picnic Bay (On Magnetic Island):

VIA FB for Picnic Bay

"no idea how long they are here... we were down the other end of Picnic Bay with a school group... lots of cameramen and action on the old jetty...and fire eating!!!"

And we clearly saw in the trailer fire eating
Unless that part of the preview was for episode 5, but then why put it at the end of episode 3??

EDIT:
Ok so I just watched the preview again and Beau say: Coming up on Amazing Race Australia, we are off for a week of island hoping.
SO I guess the preview is for all 3 episodes? Maybe the medic-vac is not on episode 4, but 5 or 6?
« Last Edit: Today at 05:04:52 PM by stunami »
Logged
Pages: 1 [2] 3  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 