TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL

2 Members and 11 Guests are viewing this topic.

TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
January 08, 2021, 03:39:30 AM
Re: TAR Aus 5 CAST REVEAL
January 08, 2021, 04:45:38 AM
The Cowboys: Brendon Crawley & Jackson Dening
The Power Couple: Holly Rose Edwards & Dolar???
The Siblings: Skye-Blue & Jake Henderson
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: TAR Aus 5 CAST REVEAL
January 08, 2021, 05:11:28 AM
Holly Rose Edwards
Re: TAR Aus 5 CAST REVEAL
January 08, 2021, 04:23:11 PM
Team bios and videos.

http://thelatch.com.au/amazing-race-australia-2021-cast/

Brendan and Jackson, NSW
Quote
These "true-blue cowboys" hail from New South Wales and are saddling up for the adventure of a lifetime.

According to Network Ten, "having met through rodeoing over 10 years ago, this adrenaline-loving, thrill-seeking, young dads are prepared to take on whatever challenge is thrown their way."

Skye-Blue and Jake, VIC
Quote
Skye-Blue was born without a left hand, but doesnt let that hold her back! After a lifetime of people underestimating her, she has kept her determination to prove she can do absolutely anything she wants. And at a towering 6'5", brother Jake believes his height will be an asset to them on the Race.

Holly and Dolor, NSW
Quote
Holly is a lawyer, and her boyfriend of five years, Dolor hails from Nigerian royalty. Ambitious, driven, and terrified of insects  will they bug out before they can take the crown?
Re: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
January 10, 2021, 10:29:11 PM
Victorian siblings Skye-Blue and Jake are out to prove that families that race together, are ace together! They're not letting anything hold them back  👏
#AmazingRaceAU, starts Feb 1 on 10.

https://youtu.be/UtuEVO4jFBY (do not share)


Thanks to KT6DM!
Re: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
January 11, 2021, 03:07:19 AM
The reupload isn't necessary, they're unlisted on the Ten YouTube channel :tup:

Brendon & Jackson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qISozZDk01o
Holly & Dolor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLlj0Pr9atk
Skye-Blue & Jake: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JgruQttLTOE
Re: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
January 11, 2021, 09:59:07 AM
Brendon & Jackson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qISozZDk01o
Holly & Dolor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLlj0Pr9atk
Skye-Blue & Jake: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JgruQttLTOE

Great thanks! They were geographically blocked earlier.
Re: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
January 11, 2021, 08:33:41 PM
https://10play.com.au/the-amazing-race-australia/articles/yee-haw-cowboys-siblings-and-a-power-couple-get-ready-to-race/tpa210110bkozl
 

True-blue Cowboys, Brendon and Jackson from New South Wales, are saddling up for the adventure of a lifetime. Having met through rodeoing over 10 years ago, these adrenaline-loving, thrill-seeking, young dads are prepared to take on whatever challenge is thrown their way. Except when it comes to frogs.

Victorian siblings Skye-Blue and Jake are out to prove that families that race together, are ace together!

Skye-Blue was born without a left hand, but doesnt let that hold her back! After a lifetime of people underestimating her, she has kept her determination to prove she can do absolutely anything she wants. And at a towering 65, brother Jake believes his height will be an asset to them on the Race.

Sydney Power Couple, Holly and Dolor, are used to chasing their careers, but how will they fair chasing cane toads? Holly is a lawyer, and her boyfriend of five years, Dolor hails from Nigerian royalty. Ambitious, driven, and terrified of insects  will they bug out before they can take the crown?
Re: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
January 11, 2021, 08:36:50 PM
One of the cowboys really looks like Jet  :lol:
Re: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
January 11, 2021, 10:39:21 PM
Excuse any duplicates. Different sites have slightly different reveals. The more the merrier, right?
Re: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
Yesterday at 06:03:22 AM
New team announced, Dwes & Katherine, cousins from Kimberley in Western Australia https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/posts/787331501856395
Re: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
Yesterday at 07:57:10 AM
Kimberley Cousins
Re: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
Yesterday at 01:38:12 PM
Re: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
Yesterday at 10:09:31 PM
Re: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
Today at 09:06:15 AM
Ten hasn't officially revealed them yet, but a Gold Coast newspaper has leaked models Amanda Blanks & Ashleigh Lawrence.

Source: https://www.goldcoastbulletin.com.au/lifestyle/meet-gold-coast-influencers-set-to-be-next-reality-tv-stars/news-story/46f4f2aef4b6b9daa441441aa1c0da6c
Re: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
Today at 01:23:26 PM
All fourteen teams have been leaked by the Daily Telegraph, including the cast photo.

Re: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
Today at 01:50:31 PM
Quote from: mjharmstone on Today at 01:23:26 PM
All fourteen teams have been leaked by the Daily Telegraph, including the cast photo.



What are their names?
Re: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
Today at 02:24:21 PM
It's not a leak anymore, the FB page just posted it.
Re: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
Team 1 - Ashleigh Lawrence and Amanda Banks
Team 2 - Jackson Dening and Brendan
Team 3 - Chris and Aleisha DiLoreto
Team 4 - Shane and Deb
Team 5 - Dwesmond Wiggan-Dann and Katherine
Team 6 - Jobelle and Rani
Team 7 - Jordan Saisi and Violeta Mugica
Team 8 - Judy and Shannon
Team 9 - Malaan Ajung and Tina Kuek
Team 10 Sefa and Jessica
Team 11 - Skye Blue and Jake Henderson
Team 12 - Holly and Dolor
Team 13 - Anurag Sobti and Jaskirat JD Dhingra
Team 14 - Alex and Jack Newell
Re: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
Today at 02:40:13 PM
Team 1 - Ashleigh Lawrence and Amanda Banks
With close to 150k followers between them, the Gold Coast glamours love all things outdoors, travel and adventure.

Team 2 - Jackson Dening and Brendan
These true-blue cowboys and young dads are saddling up for the adventure of a lifetime.

Team 3 - Chris and Aleisha DiLoreto
Having spent the last 12 years working as a princess in Disneyland, Aleisha is ready to trade her glass slippers for racing boots, with her self-proclaimed nerdy husband Chris by her side.

Team 4 - Shane and Deb
After Shane was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and Deb lost her gym during the COVID-19 pandemic, they needed to take a step back and help themselves.

Team 5 - Dwesmond Wiggan-Dann and Katherine
Although this deadly duo from The Kimberleys are known for butting heads, cousins Dwes and Katherine are living proof that opposites work well together.

Team 6 - Jobelle and Rani
As a child in the Philippines, Jobelle promised herself that she would one day go on The Amazing Race with her dad.

Team 7 - Jordan Saisi and Violeta Mugica
Dance partners turned racers, Jordan and Violeta are ready to waltz ahead of the competition and take out the top prize.

Team 8 - Jude and Shannon
As devoted mums, running the race means theyll finally be able to do something for themselves - with no husband or kids to wrangle.

Team 9 - Malaan Ajung and Tina Kuek
Born in South Sudan, they moved to other parts of Africa as refugees before making their way to Australia.

Team 10 Sefa and Jessica
Sefa and Jess have been riling each other up for the past 10 years and are ready to take their unfiltered friendship on tour.

Team 11 - Skye Blue and Jake Henderson
Skye-Blue and Jake arent just siblings, theyre also friends and experienced travel buddies.

Team 12 - Holly and Dolor
It all started when Dolor slid into Hollys DMs five years ago, and theyve been dating ever since.

Team 13 - Anurag Sobti and Jaskirat JD Dhingra
Best mates Jaskirat and Anurag are extremely proud of their culture and want to show Australia what the Sikh fighting spirit is all about!

Team 14 - Alex and Jack Newell
Although they love to bicker endlessly, Jack describes Alex as his favourite human.
