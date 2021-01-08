« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL  (Read 929 times)

TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
« on: January 08, 2021, 03:39:30 AM »
Re: TAR Aus 5 CAST REVEAL
« Reply #1 on: January 08, 2021, 04:45:38 AM »
The Cowboys: Brendon Crawley & Jackson Dening
The Power Couple: Holly Rose Edwards & Dolar???
The Siblings: Skye-Blue & Jake Henderson
Re: TAR Aus 5 CAST REVEAL
« Reply #2 on: January 08, 2021, 05:11:28 AM »
Holly Rose Edwards
Re: TAR Aus 5 CAST REVEAL
« Reply #3 on: January 08, 2021, 04:23:11 PM »
Team bios and videos.

http://thelatch.com.au/amazing-race-australia-2021-cast/

Brendan and Jackson, NSW
These "true-blue cowboys" hail from New South Wales and are saddling up for the adventure of a lifetime.

According to Network Ten, "having met through rodeoing over 10 years ago, this adrenaline-loving, thrill-seeking, young dads are prepared to take on whatever challenge is thrown their way."

Skye-Blue and Jake, VIC
Skye-Blue was born without a left hand, but doesnt let that hold her back! After a lifetime of people underestimating her, she has kept her determination to prove she can do absolutely anything she wants. And at a towering 6'5", brother Jake believes his height will be an asset to them on the Race.

Holly and Dolor, NSW
Holly is a lawyer, and her boyfriend of five years, Dolor hails from Nigerian royalty. Ambitious, driven, and terrified of insects  will they bug out before they can take the crown?
Re: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
« Reply #4 on: January 10, 2021, 10:29:11 PM »
Victorian siblings Skye-Blue and Jake are out to prove that families that race together, are ace together! They're not letting anything hold them back  👏
#AmazingRaceAU, starts Feb 1 on 10.

https://youtu.be/UtuEVO4jFBY (do not share)


Thanks to KT6DM!
Re: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:07:19 AM »
The reupload isn't necessary, they're unlisted on the Ten YouTube channel :tup:

Brendon & Jackson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qISozZDk01o
Holly & Dolor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLlj0Pr9atk
Skye-Blue & Jake: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JgruQttLTOE
Re: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:59:07 AM »
The reupload isn't necessary, they're unlisted on the Ten YouTube channel :tup:

Brendon & Jackson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qISozZDk01o
Holly & Dolor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLlj0Pr9atk
Skye-Blue & Jake: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JgruQttLTOE

Great thanks! They were geographically blocked earlier.
Re: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:33:41 PM »
https://10play.com.au/the-amazing-race-australia/articles/yee-haw-cowboys-siblings-and-a-power-couple-get-ready-to-race/tpa210110bkozl
 

True-blue Cowboys, Brendon and Jackson from New South Wales, are saddling up for the adventure of a lifetime. Having met through rodeoing over 10 years ago, these adrenaline-loving, thrill-seeking, young dads are prepared to take on whatever challenge is thrown their way. Except when it comes to frogs.

Victorian siblings Skye-Blue and Jake are out to prove that families that race together, are ace together!

Skye-Blue was born without a left hand, but doesnt let that hold her back! After a lifetime of people underestimating her, she has kept her determination to prove she can do absolutely anything she wants. And at a towering 65, brother Jake believes his height will be an asset to them on the Race.

Sydney Power Couple, Holly and Dolor, are used to chasing their careers, but how will they fair chasing cane toads? Holly is a lawyer, and her boyfriend of five years, Dolor hails from Nigerian royalty. Ambitious, driven, and terrified of insects  will they bug out before they can take the crown?
Re: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:36:50 PM »
One of the cowboys really looks like Jet  :lol:
Re: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:39:21 PM »
Excuse any duplicates. Different sites have slightly different reveals. The more the merrier, right?
Re: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:03:22 AM »
New team announced, Dwes & Katherine, cousins from Kimberley in Western Australia https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/posts/787331501856395
Re: TAR Aus 5 OFFICIAL CAST REVEAL
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:57:10 AM »
Kimberley Cousins
