Team 1 - Ashleigh Lawrence and Amanda Banks

With close to 150k followers between them, the Gold Coast glamours love all things outdoors, travel and adventure.



Team 2 - Jackson Dening and Brendan

These true-blue cowboys and young dads are saddling up for the adventure of a lifetime.



Team 3 - Chris and Aleisha DiLoreto

Having spent the last 12 years working as a princess in Disneyland, Aleisha is ready to trade her glass slippers for racing boots, with her self-proclaimed nerdy husband Chris by her side.



Team 4 - Shane and Deb

After Shane was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and Deb lost her gym during the COVID-19 pandemic, they needed to take a step back and help themselves.



Team 5 - Dwesmond Wiggan-Dann and Katherine

Although this deadly duo from The Kimberleys are known for butting heads, cousins Dwes and Katherine are living proof that opposites work well together.



Team 6 - Jobelle and Rani

As a child in the Philippines, Jobelle promised herself that she would one day go on The Amazing Race with her dad.



Team 7 - Jordan Saisi and Violeta Mugica

Dance partners turned racers, Jordan and Violeta are ready to waltz ahead of the competition and take out the top prize.



Team 8 - Jude and Shannon

As devoted mums, running the race means theyll finally be able to do something for themselves - with no husband or kids to wrangle.



Team 9 - Malaan Ajung and Tina Kuek

Born in South Sudan, they moved to other parts of Africa as refugees before making their way to Australia.



Team 10 Sefa and Jessica

Sefa and Jess have been riling each other up for the past 10 years and are ready to take their unfiltered friendship on tour.



Team 11 - Skye Blue and Jake Henderson

Skye-Blue and Jake arent just siblings, theyre also friends and experienced travel buddies.



Team 12 - Holly and Dolor

It all started when Dolor slid into Hollys DMs five years ago, and theyve been dating ever since.



Team 13 - Anurag Sobti and Jaskirat JD Dhingra

Best mates Jaskirat and Anurag are extremely proud of their culture and want to show Australia what the Sikh fighting spirit is all about!



Team 14 - Alex and Jack Newell

Although they love to bicker endlessly, Jack describes Alex as his favourite human.

