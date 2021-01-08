Team 1 - Ashleigh Lawrence and Amanda Banks
With close to 150k followers between them, the Gold Coast glamours love all things outdoors, travel and adventure.
Team 2 - Jackson Dening and Brendan
These true-blue cowboys and young dads are saddling up for the adventure of a lifetime.
Team 3 - Chris and Aleisha DiLoreto
Having spent the last 12 years working as a princess in Disneyland, Aleisha is ready to trade her glass slippers for racing boots, with her self-proclaimed nerdy husband Chris by her side.
Team 4 - Shane and Deb
After Shane was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and Deb lost her gym during the COVID-19 pandemic, they needed to take a step back and help themselves.
Team 5 - Dwesmond Wiggan-Dann and Katherine
Although this deadly duo from The Kimberleys are known for butting heads, cousins Dwes and Katherine are living proof that opposites work well together.
Team 6 - Jobelle and Rani
As a child in the Philippines, Jobelle promised herself that she would one day go on The Amazing Race with her dad.
Team 7 - Jordan Saisi and Violeta Mugica
Dance partners turned racers, Jordan and Violeta are ready to waltz ahead of the competition and take out the top prize.
Team 8 - Jude and Shannon
As devoted mums, running the race means theyll finally be able to do something for themselves - with no husband or kids to wrangle.
Team 9 - Malaan Ajung and Tina Kuek
Born in South Sudan, they moved to other parts of Africa as refugees before making their way to Australia.
Team 10 Sefa and Jessica
Sefa and Jess have been riling each other up for the past 10 years and are ready to take their unfiltered friendship on tour.
Team 11 - Skye Blue and Jake Henderson
Skye-Blue and Jake arent just siblings, theyre also friends and experienced travel buddies.
Team 12 - Holly and Dolor
It all started when Dolor slid into Hollys DMs five years ago, and theyve been dating ever since.
Team 13 - Anurag Sobti and Jaskirat JD Dhingra
Best mates Jaskirat and Anurag are extremely proud of their culture and want to show Australia what the Sikh fighting spirit is all about!
Team 14 - Alex and Jack Newell
Although they love to bicker endlessly, Jack describes Alex as his favourite human.