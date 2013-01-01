« previous next »
TAR Aus 5 CAST REVEAL

Offline georgiapeach

TAR Aus 5 CAST REVEAL
on: Today at 03:39:30 AM
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Aus 5 CAST REVEAL
Reply #1 on: Today at 04:45:38 AM
The Cowboys: Brendon Crawley & Jackson Dening
The Power Couple: Holly Rose Edwards & Dolar???
The Siblings: Skye-Blue & Jake Henderson
Offline tar fan

Re: TAR Aus 5 CAST REVEAL
Reply #2 on: Today at 05:11:28 AM
Holly Rose Edwards
Offline Xoruz

Re: TAR Aus 5 CAST REVEAL
Reply #3 on: Today at 04:23:11 PM
Team bios and videos.

http://thelatch.com.au/amazing-race-australia-2021-cast/

Brendan and Jackson, NSW
Quote
These "true-blue cowboys" hail from New South Wales and are saddling up for the adventure of a lifetime.

According to Network Ten, "having met through rodeoing over 10 years ago, this adrenaline-loving, thrill-seeking, young dads are prepared to take on whatever challenge is thrown their way."

Skye-Blue and Jake, VIC
Quote
Skye-Blue was born without a left hand, but doesnt let that hold her back! After a lifetime of people underestimating her, she has kept her determination to prove she can do absolutely anything she wants. And at a towering 6'5", brother Jake believes his height will be an asset to them on the Race.

Holly and Dolor, NSW
Quote
Holly is a lawyer, and her boyfriend of five years, Dolor hails from Nigerian royalty. Ambitious, driven, and terrified of insects  will they bug out before they can take the crown?
