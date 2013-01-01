Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
1 Member and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
These "true-blue cowboys" hail from New South Wales and are saddling up for the adventure of a lifetime.According to Network Ten, "having met through rodeoing over 10 years ago, this adrenaline-loving, thrill-seeking, young dads are prepared to take on whatever challenge is thrown their way."
Skye-Blue was born without a left hand, but doesnt let that hold her back! After a lifetime of people underestimating her, she has kept her determination to prove she can do absolutely anything she wants. And at a towering 6'5", brother Jake believes his height will be an asset to them on the Race.
Holly is a lawyer, and her boyfriend of five years, Dolor hails from Nigerian royalty. Ambitious, driven, and terrified of insects will they bug out before they can take the crown?
Page created in 0.031 seconds with 32 queries.