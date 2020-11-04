The Amazing Race 33, Episode 7:Bonifacio, Corsica (France) - Thessaloniki, Macedonia (Greece)This episode of The Amazing Race 33 takes place in the environs of the city known today as Thessaloniki, on the north-eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea in the portion of Macedonia that is now part of Greece.In the USA, popular images of Greece and the Balkans barely if at all intersect. Few people in the USA think of Greece as a Balkan country. But while borders within the Balkans are, of course, contested, Macedonia is actually quite central to Balkan history and to many maps of the Balkans as a region.Once upon a time, Macedonia was the center of the empire of Alexander the Great. For those of you who havent been keeping score on the latest Balkan wars and changes in names and borders, a substantial part of Macedonia is now in Greece, another large part (formerly part of Yugoslavia) is now the independent country of North Macedonia (extra credit if you can name its capital, and double points if you can pronounce it!) , and still another sizable part is in Bulgaria. Advocates for a greater Macedonia also include smaller portions of Serbia, Albania, and Kosovo in their claims.Each of these countries has their own perspective on this paradigmatically Balkanized region and city. If youre in Thessaloniki and want the dominant local narrative of the most recent century or two of the regions history, as told by its current inhabitants, a good place to start is the Museum of the Macedonian Struggle in central Thessaloniki. For a longer-term historical view by an outsider, see Mark Mazowers Salonica, City of Ghosts: Christians, Muslims and Jews, 1430-1950.But Im getting ahead of myself, just as the racers jetted ahead of any ordinary travellers. Between legs of The Amazing Race 33, another chartered jet ferried the cast and crew of the reality-TV show to Thessaloniki from the island of Corsica in the Western Mediterranean. If you dont have a private jet, how do you get to Thessaloniki in the first place?Perhaps unintentionally, TV advertisements can lead us to an answer, although not the only one....More: