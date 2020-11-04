« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: "The Practical Nomad"--Edward Hasbrouck  (Read 1780 times)

1 Member and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52516
  • TAR Detective
"The Practical Nomad"--Edward Hasbrouck
« on: November 23, 2020, 07:44:25 AM »
 :bigwelcome


Please join me in welcoming Edward to RFF!


I have been following his insightful TAR articles for years...I think he may have been my first "blogger" to follow!


He is additionally an activist for travel, privacy. surveillance and Human rights. His articles on these are well worth studying.


This will be his spot to share anyting he likes with us...I think you will enjoy and appreciate his work as much as I do! Feell free to comment, ask questions, and enjoy!


His website can be found here:  https://hasbrouck.org/


 :hfive:
















Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Online Slowhatch

  • Amazing Detective !!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3487
Re: "The Practical Nomad"--Edward Hasbrouck
« Reply #1 on: November 23, 2020, 04:49:38 PM »
 :welcome: Nice to see him here; I've subscribed to "Papers, Please" for a few years now.
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4153
  • An original TARfly
Re: "The Practical Nomad"--Edward Hasbrouck
« Reply #2 on: November 23, 2020, 09:57:59 PM »
I remember his blogging from the early seasons way back when, and those were always insightful.Lost track of those blogs at some point, but Im glad to know hes been at it in the meantime, and that he will be able to share his insights here! Welcome!
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline The Practical Nomad

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 7
Re: "The Practical Nomad"--Edward Hasbrouck
« Reply #3 on: November 28, 2020, 09:25:47 PM »
Thanks very much to all for the welcome. I've missed a few episodes and most of a season when I was travelling in places where TAR wasn't being broadcast, or when I was diverted by a family emergency. But I've covered almost every other season and episode.

My focus for  the start has been what real-world travellers can lear from watching TAR, and other travel commentary. Some of my columns are more directly releated to the race, some not so much, some not at all. If you are looking for Soap Opera Digest commentary about the racers, you may want to look elsewhere.

I've interviewed a few cast members, and I had one of the first major spoilers. Many cast members have used my columns to help prepare for the race.

I'm impressed and appeciative of all the spoilers here. I use them to help know where the race will be going, and where I might need to be prepared to write about when it is broadcast. Thanks to all the TAR detectives!

There are links to all my TAR columns here:
https://hasbrouck.org/amazingrace/

You can also subscribe to my e-mail newsletter, which includes my articles on each TAR episide plus other news:
https://hasbrouck.org/newsletter/

My articles about the current season so far are here:
https://hasbrouck.org/amazingrace32/index2.html

1. Wednesday, 14 October 2020 (Cody and Nathan eliminated):
Los Angeles, CA (USA) - Port of Spain, Trinidad (Trinidad & Tobago) - Tobago (Trinidad & Tobago)
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002547.html

2. Wednesday, 21 October 2020 (LaVonne and Kellie eliminated):
Tobago (Trinidad & Tobago) - Bogotá (Colombia) - Nemocón (Colombia) - Bogotá (Colombia)
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002549.html

3. Wednesday, 28 October 2020 (Frank and Jerry eliminated):
Bogotá (Colombia) - Manaus (Brazil)
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002550.html

4. Wednesday, 4 November 2020:
Manaus (Brazil) - Asunción (Paraguay)
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002553.html

5. Wednesday, 11 November 2020 (Victoria and Michelle eliminated)
Asunción (Paraguay) - Roissy (France) - Chantilly (France) - Paris (France)
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002554.html

6. Wednesday, 18 November 2020 (Alana and Leo eliminated):
Paris (France) - Berlin (Germany) - Almaty (Qazakstan)
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002556.html

7. Wednesday, 25 November 2020 (Haley and Kaylynn eliminated):
Almaty (Qazakstan) - Hyderabad, Telangana (India)
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002557.html

(I have my own way of counting what is an episode. I've been internally consistent about it, but it may not correspond with yours, especially when there are 2-hour episodes.)

Feedback is welcomed, here or in comments on my blog for those who don't read this forum.

Bon voyage!

Edward
« Last Edit: November 28, 2020, 09:30:23 PM by The Practical Nomad »
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2207
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: "The Practical Nomad"--Edward Hasbrouck
« Reply #4 on: November 29, 2020, 07:39:56 PM »
I do remember Hasbrouck blogs on the earlier seasons of TAR that I've read before.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52516
  • TAR Detective
Re: "The Practical Nomad"--Edward Hasbrouck
« Reply #5 on: December 06, 2020, 05:01:06 AM »
Always enjoyed your articles. Thnks for sharing them here!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline The Practical Nomad

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 7
Re: "The Practical Nomad"--Edward Hasbrouck
« Reply #6 on: December 06, 2020, 05:24:15 PM »
The Amazing Race 32, Episode 8:
Hyderabad, Telangana (India) - Siem Reap (Cambodia)

https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002559.html
« Last Edit: December 10, 2020, 12:54:36 PM by The Practical Nomad »
Logged

Offline The Practical Nomad

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 7
Re: "The Practical Nomad"--Edward Hasbrouck
« Reply #7 on: December 13, 2020, 09:06:48 PM »
The Amazing Race 32, Episode 9:
Siem Reap (Cambodia) - Manila (Philippines)

Travel Regrets:
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002561.html
Logged

Offline The Practical Nomad

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 7
Re: "The Practical Nomad"--Edward Hasbrouck
« Reply #8 on: December 20, 2020, 09:11:23 PM »
The Amazing Race 32, Episode 10:
Manila (Philippines) - New Orleans, LA (USA)

https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002564.html

Real-world lessons from the reality-TV show about the future of travel and the relationship between paying guests and paid hosts, during the pandemic and after.
Logged

Offline The Practical Nomad

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 7
Re: "The Practical Nomad"--Edward Hasbrouck
« Reply #9 on: January 07, 2022, 04:57:17 PM »
The Amazing Race 33, Episode 1:
USA - London, England (U.K.)

Maybe youre not sure if you are ready for travel, much less for international travel, long-haul flights, or a trip around the world. But the new season of The Amazing Race is a chance to explore these ideas and clarify our own (revised) travel goals, plans, and expectations.

Broadcasts of The Amazing Race have resumed after a hiatus of more than a year  with changes, some yet to be revealed, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This renews the question this TV series has always raised: What, if anything, can I learn about real world travel from a reality-TV show?

More:
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002637.html
Logged

Offline The Practical Nomad

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 7
Re: "The Practical Nomad"--Edward Hasbrouck
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:06:12 PM »
The Amazing Race 33, Episode 2:
London, England (U.K.) - Glascow, Scotland (U.K.)

This weeks episode of The Amazing Race 33 was filmed at the end of February 2020, just before the production was suspended and the cast and crew were sent home to wait out the Covid-19 pandemic for a year and a half before resuming.

With that in mind, I wouldnt have been surprised if this episode had overtones of nostalgia for the ghost of travel past. But instead, it inadvertently highlighted an aspect of travel that the TV producers and cast members couldnt have known would grow significantly during the pandemic, and that we can expect to play a greater role in future travel in both Europe and the USA: overnight long-distance trains....

More:
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002638.html
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 