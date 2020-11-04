« previous next »
Author Topic: "The Practical Nomad"--Edward Hasbrouck  (Read 261 times)

Offline georgiapeach

"The Practical Nomad"--Edward Hasbrouck
« on: November 23, 2020, 07:44:25 AM »
 :bigwelcome


Please join me in welcoming Edward to RFF!


I have been following his insightful TAR articles for years...I think he may have been my first "blogger" to follow!


He is additionally an activist for travel, privacy. surveillance and Human rights. His articles on these are well worth studying.


This will be his spot to share anyting he likes with us...I think you will enjoy and appreciate his work as much as I do! Feell free to comment, ask questions, and enjoy!


His website can be found here:  https://hasbrouck.org/


 :hfive:
















RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Slowhatch

Re: "The Practical Nomad"--Edward Hasbrouck
« Reply #1 on: November 23, 2020, 04:49:38 PM »
 :welcome: Nice to see him here; I've subscribed to "Papers, Please" for a few years now.
Offline theschnauzers

Re: "The Practical Nomad"--Edward Hasbrouck
« Reply #2 on: November 23, 2020, 09:57:59 PM »
I remember his blogging from the early seasons way back when, and those were always insightful.Lost track of those blogs at some point, but Im glad to know hes been at it in the meantime, and that he will be able to share his insights here! Welcome!
-- theschnauzers

Offline The Practical Nomad

Re: "The Practical Nomad"--Edward Hasbrouck
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:25:47 PM »
Thanks very much to all for the welcome. I've missed a few episodes and most of a season when I was travelling in places where TAR wasn't being broadcast, or when I was diverted by a family emergency. But I've covered almost every other season and episode.

My focus for  the start has been what real-world travellers can lear from watching TAR, and other travel commentary. Some of my columns are more directly releated to the race, some not so much, some not at all. If you are looking for Soap Opera Digest commentary about the racers, you may want to look elsewhere.

I've interviewed a few cast members, and I had one of the first major spoilers. Many cast members have used my columns to help prepare for the race.

I'm impressed and appeciative of all the spoilers here. I use them to help know where the race will be going, and where I might need to be prepared to write about when it is broadcast. Thanks to all the TAR detectives!

There are links to all my TAR columns here:
https://hasbrouck.org/amazingrace/

You can also subscribe to my e-mail newsletter, which includes my articles on each TAR episide plus other news:
https://hasbrouck.org/newsletter/

My articles about the current season so far are here:
https://hasbrouck.org/amazingrace32/index2.html

1. Wednesday, 14 October 2020 (Cody and Nathan eliminated):
Los Angeles, CA (USA) - Port of Spain, Trinidad (Trinidad & Tobago) - Tobago (Trinidad & Tobago)
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002547.html

2. Wednesday, 21 October 2020 (LaVonne and Kellie eliminated):
Tobago (Trinidad & Tobago) - Bogotá (Colombia) - Nemocón (Colombia) - Bogotá (Colombia)
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002549.html

3. Wednesday, 28 October 2020 (Frank and Jerry eliminated):
Bogotá (Colombia) - Manaus (Brazil)
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002550.html

4. Wednesday, 4 November 2020:
Manaus (Brazil) - Asunción (Paraguay)
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002553.html

5. Wednesday, 11 November 2020 (Victoria and Michelle eliminated)
Asunción (Paraguay) - Roissy (France) - Chantilly (France) - Paris (France)
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002554.html

6. Wednesday, 18 November 2020 (Alana and Leo eliminated):
Paris (France) - Berlin (Germany) - Almaty (Qazakstan)
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002556.html

7. Wednesday, 25 November 2020 (Haley and Kaylynn eliminated):
Almaty (Qazakstan) - Hyderabad, Telangana (India)
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002557.html

(I have my own way of counting what is an episode. I've been internally consistent about it, but it may not correspond with yours, especially when there are 2-hour episodes.)

Feedback is welcomed, here or in comments on my blog for those who don't read this forum.

Bon voyage!

Edward
