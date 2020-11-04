Thanks very much to all for the welcome. I've missed a few episodes and most of a season when I was travelling in places where TAR wasn't being broadcast, or when I was diverted by a family emergency. But I've covered almost every other season and episode.My focus for the start has been what real-world travellers can lear from watching TAR, and other travel commentary. Some of my columns are more directly releated to the race, some not so much, some not at all. If you are looking for Soap Opera Digest commentary about the racers, you may want to look elsewhere.I've interviewed a few cast members, and I had one of the first major spoilers. Many cast members have used my columns to help prepare for the race.I'm impressed and appeciative of all the spoilers here. I use them to help know where the race will be going, and where I might need to be prepared to write about when it is broadcast. Thanks to all the TAR detectives!There are links to all my TAR columns here:You can also subscribe to my e-mail newsletter, which includes my articles on each TAR episide plus other news:My articles about the current season so far are here:1. Wednesday, 14 October 2020 (Cody and Nathan eliminated):Los Angeles, CA (USA) - Port of Spain, Trinidad (Trinidad & Tobago) - Tobago (Trinidad & Tobago)2. Wednesday, 21 October 2020 (LaVonne and Kellie eliminated):Tobago (Trinidad & Tobago) - Bogotá (Colombia) - Nemocón (Colombia) - Bogotá (Colombia)3. Wednesday, 28 October 2020 (Frank and Jerry eliminated):Bogotá (Colombia) - Manaus (Brazil)4. Wednesday, 4 November 2020:Manaus (Brazil) - Asunción (Paraguay)5. Wednesday, 11 November 2020 (Victoria and Michelle eliminated)Asunción (Paraguay) - Roissy (France) - Chantilly (France) - Paris (France)6. Wednesday, 18 November 2020 (Alana and Leo eliminated):Paris (France) - Berlin (Germany) - Almaty (Qazakstan)7. Wednesday, 25 November 2020 (Haley and Kaylynn eliminated):Almaty (Qazakstan) - Hyderabad, Telangana (India)(I have my own way of counting what is an episode. I've been internally consistent about it, but it may not correspond with yours, especially when there are 2-hour episodes.)Feedback is welcomed, here or in comments on my blog for those who don't read this forum.Bon voyage!Edward