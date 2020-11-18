« previous next »
TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM

Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
November 18, 2020, 08:00:32 PM
Tasks wise, this leg is great, but then againbppl helping out each other, especially rb ruined it lol, shame
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
November 18, 2020, 08:02:58 PM
Quote from: Marionete on November 18, 2020, 07:59:36 PM
Honestly I would've been mad if the blondes got eliminated here.

.... but I'm even more sad that we were robbed of at least 2 more legs with Michelle & Victoria :( :(
Michelle & Victoria would have struggled with direction this leg also  :lol:
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
November 18, 2020, 08:07:41 PM
Very true, and I would've been here for it <33 Oh the entertainment that we missed.
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
November 18, 2020, 09:09:06 PM
How Will & James didn't get a penalty is beyond me. Going back, did the clue state they had to drive all the way to Andel's Hotel?
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
November 18, 2020, 09:11:02 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on November 18, 2020, 09:09:06 PM
How Will & James didn't get a penalty is beyond me. Going back, did the clue state they had to drive all the way to Andel's Hotel?
Phil said they had to park their cars there.
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
November 18, 2020, 09:15:03 PM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on November 18, 2020, 09:11:02 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on November 18, 2020, 09:09:06 PM
How Will & James didn't get a penalty is beyond me. Going back, did the clue state they had to drive all the way to Andel's Hotel?
Phil said they had to park their cars there.
I thought for sure they'd get a penalty of some sort- what's the threshold for distance- what's to stop a team from driving a Trabant from the Berlin Wall to the nearest parking lot? Or is there a level or forgiveness because they walked?
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
November 18, 2020, 09:15:50 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on November 18, 2020, 09:09:06 PM
How Will & James didn't get a penalty is beyond me. Going back, did the clue state they had to drive all the way to Andel's Hotel?

I assume the producer or crew allowed them to park their cars there (not in the hotel) and run to the spot since their car is broken and there is no time for replacement, especially with the traffic or something, or they actually took a penalty but it was ust edited out imo
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
November 18, 2020, 09:58:49 PM
So this leg had two season 6 references with the East Side Gallery and the return of the Hungarian cars plus a season 22 reference with the flashing letters.
Even without alliances, it's annoying when teams share answers during Roadblocks like during TAR 18's Liechtenstein leg.
Kaylynn & Haley had to be born under a lucky star considering their three leg performance.
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
November 18, 2020, 10:05:38 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on November 18, 2020, 09:58:49 PM
Even without alliances, it's annoying when teams share answers during Roadblocks like during TAR 18's Liechtenstein leg.
This! There should be rules about sharing answers when it's a task that requires teams to actually perform the task in order to solve the problem/question. What's the point of staging elaborate tasks then if teams don't even need to do them.

Alliances and helping each other are not on their own bad. It's when alliances result in stuff like what happened here.
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
November 18, 2020, 10:17:01 PM
This episode was... underwhelming? I mean, Berlin as a whole is great location and the tasks were interesting enough to watch, but this whole 'alliance' thing is really ticking me off. We already know the Final 5 already, without even needing to watch the next couple of episodes. It's going to be very interesting to see what happens to this alliance, once we hit Leg 10 and teams will be required to turn on each other in order to survive in the Race. That's when this whole 'alliance' will get very interesting!

TAR22's visit to Berlin is certainly much, much, much better than 32's, but it wasn't a bad effort, all things considered. Nice to see the Berlin Wall and some history Berlin was included in the episode, which is really good to see!

Beer yoga was certainly an interesting task and I definitely one I would try if I didn't have epilepsy  :lol: :funny:

Also, I'm epileptic and I wasn't uncomfortable when the disco task was occuring, with all the flashing lights and stuff. I wonder why there was an epilepsy warning displayed before the task occurred? Maybe CBS wanted to put it there for an abundance of caution and maybe legal requirements?
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
November 18, 2020, 10:19:53 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on November 18, 2020, 09:58:49 PM
So this leg had two season 6 references with the East Side Gallery and the return of the Hungarian cars plus a season 22 reference with the flashing letters.
Even without alliances, it's annoying when teams share answers during Roadblocks like during TAR 18's Liechtenstein leg.
Kaylynn & Haley had to be born under a lucky star considering their three leg performance.
They're blondes, I think it's pretty self-explainatory.
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
Yesterday at 12:14:26 AM
I'll repeat what other people have said, this leg was a bit underwhelming.

The self-drive to the Teledisko and RB was great!

The Teledisko was a fun mini-task before the rest of the episode.

The Roadblock would've been more fun if the alliance wasn't there. The Roadblock looked like a fun task as well!

The beer yoga Detour looked fun as well. Everyone saying "Aaaahhhh" after each sip. :funny:

The singing task looked way too easy and didn't balance out the other side of the Detour. What's the point of having teams practice and then having the lines show up when they're performing. :groan:

Also, Kaylynn and Haley being saved yet again. :2hearts:

Rating: 3/5
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
Yesterday at 06:45:58 AM
Quote from: Bookworm on November 18, 2020, 09:15:03 PM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on November 18, 2020, 09:11:02 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on November 18, 2020, 09:09:06 PM
How Will & James didn't get a penalty is beyond me. Going back, did the clue state they had to drive all the way to Andel's Hotel?
Phil said they had to park their cars there.
I thought for sure they'd get a penalty of some sort- what's the threshold for distance- what's to stop a team from driving a Trabant from the Berlin Wall to the nearest parking lot? Or is there a level or forgiveness because they walked?

Wrong transportation seems to always be a 30 minute penalty, extra time is added if a time advantage is gained. Baffled me too, even Leo and Alana pushed their car to the front of the hotel when it broke down.

To be honest though I lost faith with production properly applying penalties during the 24 finale.
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
Yesterday at 08:57:04 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on Yesterday at 06:45:58 AM
Quote from: Bookworm on November 18, 2020, 09:15:03 PM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on November 18, 2020, 09:11:02 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on November 18, 2020, 09:09:06 PM
How Will & James didn't get a penalty is beyond me. Going back, did the clue state they had to drive all the way to Andel's Hotel?
Phil said they had to park their cars there.
I thought for sure they'd get a penalty of some sort- what's the threshold for distance- what's to stop a team from driving a Trabant from the Berlin Wall to the nearest parking lot? Or is there a level or forgiveness because they walked?

Wrong transportation seems to always be a 30 minute penalty, extra time is added if a time advantage is gained. Baffled me too, even Leo and Alana pushed their car to the front of the hotel when it broke down.

To be honest though I lost faith with production properly applying penalties during the 24 finale.
I'm going to see if they explain it in their next video recap because this was just odd. I'm going to assume right now since the clutch broke as they said, that would've resulted in a replacement car, but I do remember back in TAR6 in Hungary that Phil said they were "extremely unreliable" so I thought production would've known to provide replacements.

This leg was just an all-around mess between the Trabants to the Detour.
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
Yesterday at 08:59:34 AM
Germany is one of my favorite European countries and the visit to Berlin, one of the coolest and historical cities in the world,
I am a happy camper. Love the tidbits of the history of Berlin.

Tasks wise, I had mixed opinions. It started off great, where teams had to drive a Trabant,  a German icon. I knew teams would have difficulties with this as this is an old-generation stick shift car. The Teledisko task was a nice addition to the tasks as it was current, Berlin is a party place. Once we got to the Roadblock, this I truly like, it's extreme, rappelling face down, it's cold, the letters were blinking, tired and German language is quite hard. Real food lovers will automatically get "Sauerkraut".

The Detours seemed unbalanced, but the Beer Yoga, I love the concept of this one. It was fun, trendy.
The Chicken Song looked easy. They had teams practice but they were reading the lines.
It would have been better if they sang it without the lines being read for difficulty obviously.

This whole "Core Alliance" & "Sub-Alliance" aka Major & Minor are getting on my nerves.
It ruined the entire Roadblock, correction, the entire episode...let's not make it the entire season please.
There could have been fluctuating placements there at that point.
It took away the thrill of the entire Leg. This whole helping out is getting of hand.

Will & James are joining the ranks of the teams I dislike. It looks like Dave & Connor will have a companion.
What kind of a "superfan" keeps aligning with strong teams with Race prowess till the Final 5 towards the end?
Ugh, this logic is just whack. They are getting more and more annoying as the season progresses.
Pot stirrers, causing chaos to non-alliance members and basically hypnotizing other teams in their alliance to this and that.
Not to mention their antics....

Hung & Chee's loyalty and "I keep my word/promises" will be their downfall. I am glad that they are realizing that this alliance is getting in the way of their "win". It's time to flip side. You are too smart to be helping others in a Race. Hung & Chee needs a harder slap of reality to realize that this is a Race. They need to pull out a Lyn & Karlyn soon.

DeAngelo & Gary were likable. I liked them as much as Michelle & Victoria but this Leg was the 180-degree turner.
They are basically riding on the coattails of Hung & Chee and the alliance in general. They don't bring much to their alliance.
An alliance isn't a one-way street. Better share the $7,500 to Hung & Chee.

I don't get the why they are gunning for the Blondes when they are not a threat to begin with. Back of the pack, saved by NEL's.
Gotta love the determination that these girls put into the Race. Rooting for them. Kaylynn & Haley, entertainment-wise don't bring much to table but it is because of their desire to win despite the odds, is what makes me like them. They just don't give up.

Eswar & Aparna, I predict they are collateral damage once the alliance crumbles and turns against each other. They have been quite stale in a couple of episodes but l said it last time, I think it's because of the edit these 2 are getting.

Leo & Alana, are sneaky, they switch sides to wherever it is in their favor, a smart move dumping the Blondes to secure safety in the Leg. These guys are truly smart. Not the best of Racers, but strategy-wise, I like their style. It would come off as mean, but they know what they are doing.

Maddison & Riley, I forgot about these 2, they were as bland as my grandmother's cooking.

Overall, the episode could have been so much better if it weren't for this STUPID ALLIANCE!
This alliance is ruining everything. Ugh! An alliance with 2 teams, max 3 teams is essential for strategy purposes but an alliance with half of the cast. Goodness, what is this? Some sort of Fast & the Furious thinking?!?! How did you win the Race? "I've got family."

7/10. I'm might be being generous with this, because this is Europe, and as I stated above, Germany is one of my favorites.
Minus the alliance, the only problem would the the Chicken Detour, the rest were spot on.
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
Yesterday at 11:34:11 AM
It's funny because I don't understand why Will/James get all the hate for the alliance? I mean maybe it's because they talk about it the most?

I don't hate them, I think they are funny sometimes but sometimes a bit annoying.. I guess if they included some of the teams I liked more (Both sisters team) in that alliance, and not just the alpha, then I would like the Alliance more.

For the roadblock, it really really really would have change the whole episode if Chee didn't help the other teams...Same with Leo helping Aparna (I mean she guess A rare steak, so she would have been there for a while).
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
Yesterday at 11:48:20 AM
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 11:34:11 AM
It's funny because I don't understand why Will/James get all the hate for the alliance? I mean maybe it's because they talk about it the most?

I'm more annoyed with Riley & Maddison since they're more task info sharers. Will & James (more so James) got the edit of being the most appreciative of the alliance, so it's talked about a lot.
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
Yesterday at 12:07:00 PM
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 11:34:11 AM


For the roadblock, it really really really would have change the whole episode if Chee didn't help the other teams...Same with Leo helping Aparna (I mean she guess A rare steak, so she would have been there for a while).


I think MOST of the teams would have had to take a penalty. I don't think more than 1 or 2 would have gotten Sauerkraut...remember the letters and then unscramble in your head? I do word puzzles a lot but without being able to write this down and fiddle with it made it VERY difficult.

Also wondering if there were unseen penalties for the cars...  ???

Haven't seen the insider videos yet but HOPING there are some answers there!!
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
Yesterday at 04:04:00 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 12:07:00 PM
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 11:34:11 AM


For the roadblock, it really really really would have change the whole episode if Chee didn't help the other teams...Same with Leo helping Aparna (I mean she guess A rare steak, so she would have been there for a while).


I think MOST of the teams would have had to take a penalty. I don't think more than 1 or 2 would have gotten Sauerkraut...remember the letters and then unscramble in your head? I do word puzzles a lot but without being able to write this down and fiddle with it made it VERY difficult.

Also wondering if there were unseen penalties for the cars...  ???

Haven't seen the insider videos yet but HOPING there are some answers there!!
Somehow all the teams got "Chekhov" during the bobsled luge Roadblock in TAR14's Siberia visit, and that's not a very commonly seen or used name. Sauerkraut is relatively easier in comparison since it's general in grocery stores and menus around the world.
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
Yesterday at 05:03:36 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 04:04:00 PM

Somehow all the teams got "Chekhov" during the bobsled luge Roadblock in TAR14's Siberia visit, and that's not a very commonly seen or used name. Sauerkraut is relatively easier in comparison since it's general in grocery stores and menus around the world.

I don't think I personally would have been noticing 10 sparkly letters while I was heading face first down the side of a building. Much less able to transpose them into a word in my head lol. I think Hung was brilliant to be able to do that.

And had a team been just having trouble with the word I could see sharing the answer with my alliance. But completely pointing out the task, what it was, and then solving it for a team was too much...for me.
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
Yesterday at 05:29:33 PM
They should've been able to write the letters down on a whiteboard and then figure it out from there. (And no sharing.) If they don't have all the letters, they have to go down again.

They also should've had maybe two lines going down to facilitate teams possibly going up and down multiple times.
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
Today at 03:53:51 AM
i don't like when this alliance formed, now i hate it even more  :furious: :furious:. Like seriously, i think it's time for the producer make a new rule, forbid the teams to share answer at the challenge. It ruined everything, better to see the teams take time penalty for not completing the challenge. Rooting for the girls Kaylynn & Haley, even though they were lucky, i love their spirit and attitude.
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
Today at 10:27:53 AM
Like most people, I hate this Alliance. It's one thing if two teams help each other. But five is too much. I'm getting such a kick out of the Blondes because each time they think they are doomed, they still push through the task and talk about how grateful they are. I can't stand the Boyfriends, who seem so full of themselves. I can't figure out if they are getting a villain edit or not.

I had burned out with TAR, but am glad I came back for this season. I like that the most attractive contestants don't seem to be using their looks. No one seems spoiled. I like that the challenges that require lots of strength also take some smarts, such as the stacking of the watermelons.
