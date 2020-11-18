This episode was... underwhelming? I mean, Berlin as a whole is great location and the tasks were interesting enough to watch, but this whole 'alliance' thing is really ticking me off. We already know the Final 5 already, without even needing to watch the next couple of episodes. It's going to be very interesting to see what happens to this alliance, once we hit Leg 10 and teams will be required to turn on each other in order to survive in the Race. That's when this whole 'alliance' will get very interesting!TAR22's visit to Berlin is certainly much, much, much better than 32's, but it wasn't a bad effort, all things considered. Nice to see the Berlin Wall and some history Berlin was included in the episode, which is really good to see!Beer yoga was certainly an interesting task and I definitely one I would try if I didn't have epilepsyAlso, I'm epileptic and I wasn't uncomfortable when the disco task was occuring, with all the flashing lights and stuff. I wonder why there was an epilepsy warning displayed before the task occurred? Maybe CBS wanted to put it there for an abundance of caution and maybe legal requirements?