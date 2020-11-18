« previous next »
TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM

Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:00:32 PM »
Tasks wise, this leg is great, but then againbppl helping out each other, especially rb ruined it lol, shame
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:02:58 PM »
Quote from: Marionete on Today at 07:59:36 PM
Honestly I would've been mad if the blondes got eliminated here.

.... but I'm even more sad that we were robbed of at least 2 more legs with Michelle & Victoria :( :(
Michelle & Victoria would have struggled with direction this leg also  :lol:
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:07:41 PM »
Very true, and I would've been here for it <33 Oh the entertainment that we missed.
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:09:06 PM »
How Will & James didn't get a penalty is beyond me. Going back, did the clue state they had to drive all the way to Andel's Hotel?
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:11:02 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Today at 09:09:06 PM
How Will & James didn't get a penalty is beyond me. Going back, did the clue state they had to drive all the way to Andel's Hotel?
Phil said they had to park their cars there.
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:15:03 PM »
Quote from: dryedmangoez on Today at 09:11:02 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Today at 09:09:06 PM
How Will & James didn't get a penalty is beyond me. Going back, did the clue state they had to drive all the way to Andel's Hotel?
Phil said they had to park their cars there.
I thought for sure they'd get a penalty of some sort- what's the threshold for distance- what's to stop a team from driving a Trabant from the Berlin Wall to the nearest parking lot? Or is there a level or forgiveness because they walked?
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:15:50 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Today at 09:09:06 PM
How Will & James didn't get a penalty is beyond me. Going back, did the clue state they had to drive all the way to Andel's Hotel?

I assume the producer or crew allowed them to park their cars there (not in the hotel) and run to the spot since their car is broken and there is no time for replacement, especially with the traffic or something, or they actually took a penalty but it was ust edited out imo
« Last Edit: Today at 09:20:15 PM by elthemagnifico »
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:58:49 PM »
So this leg had two season 6 references with the East Side Gallery and the return of the Hungarian cars plus a season 22 reference with the flashing letters.
Even without alliances, it's annoying when teams share answers during Roadblocks like during TAR 18's Liechtenstein leg.
Kaylynn & Haley had to be born under a lucky star considering their three leg performance.
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:05:38 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on Today at 09:58:49 PM
Even without alliances, it's annoying when teams share answers during Roadblocks like during TAR 18's Liechtenstein leg.
This! There should be rules about sharing answers when it's a task that requires teams to actually perform the task in order to solve the problem/question. What's the point of staging elaborate tasks then if teams don't even need to do them.

Alliances and helping each other are not on their own bad. It's when alliances result in stuff like what happened here.
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
« Reply #59 on: Today at 10:17:01 PM »
This episode was... underwhelming? I mean, Berlin as a whole is great location and the tasks were interesting enough to watch, but this whole 'alliance' thing is really ticking me off. We already know the Final 5 already, without even needing to watch the next couple of episodes. It's going to be very interesting to see what happens to this alliance, once we hit Leg 10 and teams will be required to turn on each other in order to survive in the Race. That's when this whole 'alliance' will get very interesting!

TAR22's visit to Berlin is certainly much, much, much better than 32's, but it wasn't a bad effort, all things considered. Nice to see the Berlin Wall and some history Berlin was included in the episode, which is really good to see!

Beer yoga was certainly an interesting task and I definitely one I would try if I didn't have epilepsy  :lol: :funny:

Also, I'm epileptic and I wasn't uncomfortable when the disco task was occuring, with all the flashing lights and stuff. I wonder why there was an epilepsy warning displayed before the task occurred? Maybe CBS wanted to put it there for an abundance of caution and maybe legal requirements?
Re: TAR 32 EP 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 8-9PM
« Reply #60 on: Today at 10:19:53 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on Today at 09:58:49 PM
So this leg had two season 6 references with the East Side Gallery and the return of the Hungarian cars plus a season 22 reference with the flashing letters.
Even without alliances, it's annoying when teams share answers during Roadblocks like during TAR 18's Liechtenstein leg.
Kaylynn & Haley had to be born under a lucky star considering their three leg performance.
They're blondes, I think it's pretty self-explainatory.
