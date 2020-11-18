Germany is one of my favorite European countries and the visit to Berlin, one of the coolest and historical cities in the world,

I am a happy camper. Love the tidbits of the history of Berlin.



Tasks wise, I had mixed opinions. It started off great, where teams had to drive a Trabant, a German icon. I knew teams would have difficulties with this as this is an old-generation stick shift car. The Teledisko task was a nice addition to the tasks as it was current, Berlin is a party place. Once we got to the Roadblock, this I truly like, it's extreme, rappelling face down, it's cold, the letters were blinking, tired and German language is quite hard. Real food lovers will automatically get "Sauerkraut".



The Detours seemed unbalanced, but the Beer Yoga, I love the concept of this one. It was fun, trendy.

The Chicken Song looked easy. They had teams practice but they were reading the lines.

It would have been better if they sang it without the lines being read for difficulty obviously.



This whole "Core Alliance" & "Sub-Alliance" aka Major & Minor are getting on my nerves.

It ruined the entire Roadblock, correction, the entire episode...let's not make it the entire season please.

There could have been fluctuating placements there at that point.

It took away the thrill of the entire Leg. This whole helping out is getting of hand.



Will & James are joining the ranks of the teams I dislike. It looks like Dave & Connor will have a companion.

What kind of a "superfan" keeps aligning with strong teams with Race prowess till the Final 5 towards the end?

Ugh, this logic is just whack. They are getting more and more annoying as the season progresses.

Pot stirrers, causing chaos to non-alliance members and basically hypnotizing other teams in their alliance to this and that.

Not to mention their antics....



Hung & Chee's loyalty and "I keep my word/promises" will be their downfall. I am glad that they are realizing that this alliance is getting in the way of their "win". It's time to flip side. You are too smart to be helping others in a Race. Hung & Chee needs a harder slap of reality to realize that this is a Race. They need to pull out a Lyn & Karlyn soon.



DeAngelo & Gary were likable. I liked them as much as Michelle & Victoria but this Leg was the 180-degree turner.

They are basically riding on the coattails of Hung & Chee and the alliance in general. They don't bring much to their alliance.

An alliance isn't a one-way street. Better share the $7,500 to Hung & Chee.



I don't get the why they are gunning for the Blondes when they are not a threat to begin with. Back of the pack, saved by NEL's.

Gotta love the determination that these girls put into the Race. Rooting for them. Kaylynn & Haley, entertainment-wise don't bring much to table but it is because of their desire to win despite the odds, is what makes me like them. They just don't give up.



Eswar & Aparna, I predict they are collateral damage once the alliance crumbles and turns against each other. They have been quite stale in a couple of episodes but l said it last time, I think it's because of the edit these 2 are getting.



Leo & Alana, are sneaky, they switch sides to wherever it is in their favor, a smart move dumping the Blondes to secure safety in the Leg. These guys are truly smart. Not the best of Racers, but strategy-wise, I like their style. It would come off as mean, but they know what they are doing.



Maddison & Riley, I forgot about these 2, they were as bland as my grandmother's cooking.



Overall, the episode could have been so much better if it weren't for this STUPID ALLIANCE!

This alliance is ruining everything. Ugh! An alliance with 2 teams, max 3 teams is essential for strategy purposes but an alliance with half of the cast. Goodness, what is this? Some sort of Fast & the Furious thinking?!?! How did you win the Race? "I've got family."



7/10. I'm might be being generous with this, because this is Europe, and as I stated above, Germany is one of my favorites.

Minus the alliance, the only problem would the the Chicken Detour, the rest were spot on.

