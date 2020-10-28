« previous next »
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 10:21:21 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 10:05:42 AM
Quote from: redwings8831 on Yesterday at 09:42:54 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 05:41:54 AM
What happened with all the KOR thing?  ???

Have to rewatch ....

The clue Phil had in the press photos at the end of Leg 2 seemed to be the "Use the app to book your flights" and then the teams came back out to the pit start in the middle of the night to start Leg 3.

OOOHHH. Odd if they did not show them using them using the actual app..just for advertising reasons.

Just starting my rewatch so will look for that! Thanks!

We did see them use the app! I think the show started with that! :hfive:
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 10:51:56 AM »
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Yesterday at 05:57:20 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on Yesterday at 03:20:03 AM
It came across to me as incredibly hypocritical that James didn't like Leo & Alana/Haley & Kaylynn working together... but then proceeded to orchestrate the alliance of 5 to work together the whole leg. I also cringed at all the comments James made about being in the Amazon, they seem to be a bit fake to me at the moment  B:)

Leo & Alana were 100% spot on when they said they wouldn't get a valid reason for the U-Turn. So glad the blondes stepped in to help them with the U-Turn, I love their alliance  :2hearts:

The leg structure again was shocking and I'm kinda disappointed we didn't see more of the Amazon but the teams all brought it once again   :luvya:
I remember in Leg 1, Leo & Alana said they wanted other teams to underestimate them. I think Leo & Alana is the kind of team who plays social game to win the race. There's a team in the past that won the race by creating alliances with everyone & dropping them when the situation called for and was viewed as a weak team.

I think that's why they didn't want to have Leo & Alana around and thought they're a threat. Keep in mind that Will & James had watched every seasons of TAR and none of the teams knew each other coming in the race. Will & James aren't fake or hypocrite and neither are Leo & Alana. They're just playing to win.

Except Leo and Alana and the blondes highest finish thus far was 6th and another team had won two legs, but no thats not threatening.

The alliance stuff is bad though. Didnt alliances go out of style after they ruined season 24?? Also thought Eswar & Aparna were in the alliance, but volleyball only helped football at the detour 🤔
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #77 on: Yesterday at 11:09:52 AM »
Quote from: betheactress on Yesterday at 10:51:56 AM
Also thought Eswar & Aparna were in the alliance, but volleyball only helped football at the detour 🤔

I think Riley & Maddison helped DeAngelo & Gary because their palm leaves were upside down(?), thus could cause them re-doing it from the start if they realized that too late (like what happened with Leo & Alana).

I don't know 100% if Eswar & Aparna were in the alliance since I only remember seeing Will & James talking to Riley & Maddison at the beginning, and then followed by them talking to DeAngelo & Gary and Hung & Chee at the waiting room.

But James said that they also love Eswar & Aparna along with the others mentioned, so I kinda feel that they are also included in the alliance but approached off-camera. :duno:
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #78 on: Yesterday at 11:28:43 AM »
Yes they are all in the alliance (the top 5 teams from the mine).
I feel like almost everybody was helping each other at the market, not only the 'alliance'
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #79 on: Yesterday at 12:14:12 PM »
That leg felt like an episode of the Amazing Race, there was chaos, strategy & confusion.

Really liking Riley & Maddison.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 01:20:43 PM »
I don't know if anyone has said this, but I'm pretty impressed with Eswar's speaking Portuguese with the fishmonger; but in the other side, Aparna once said arigatou rather than obrigado. :funny:

Also, when they said that "...coding is very different from putting together a hut", it relates so much to me as a fellow software engineer. :funny:
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 03:35:50 PM »
Wow. Wow wow wow.
What an episode!!! :luvya:

I absolutely loved every second of this leg, best Brazilian leg ever and best chaos-filled episode in a loong time. This is Emmy material!! :conf:
I'm not gonna repeat what y'all have already said, all the tasks this leg was brilliant and I hope we go back to the Amazon in the future. Why did it take this long anyway?!

Sure, we can argue how there should've been a RB/another task post-U-Turn, but should we really? The episode was already jam-packed, I'm almost glad there wasn't another (potentially mediocre) task to take away airtime from all we DID see now. Also, Jerry & Frank were doomed no matter if there was another task or not. Sad, as I liked them, but I probably like the remaining teams even more. And I'm super glad this leg wasn't a NEL, that would've killed all the hype this episode had building up.

I am bound to keep repeating this after each episode, but Michelle & Victoria. And especially Michelle. I don't remember who was the last team I loved this much, must have been years ago. Probably since Logan & Chris in S27. They are hysterical! I savor every second they're on screen, it's like a comedy show and like Bookworm said, rooting for them this leg was a real trip. :funny: And no, I wouldn't trust Michelle with knives.

Hung & Chee are so freaking dominant even when they finally made some mistakes. They're not the most entertaining, but I love watching them race.

DeAngelo & Gary might be my favorite pro athlete team ever. DeAngelo is hilarious, love his personality, and their team dynamic is really fun. Seeing them struggle physically was also interesting, I hope we have them meltdown more. My favorite part was their wall vs. roof discussion. :funny:

Kaylynn & Haley are pretty vanilla, but I'm still a fan and as always rooting for the underdog females who suddenly sprung into top 3. Leo & Alana are fun to watch, the editors love to highlight whenever they're wrong, and I'm here for their future drama with the other teams. People were already making comparisons, but now with the crying, Alana is sooo much like Gabby Pascuzzi from Survivor, lol.

I'm enjoying Will & James mostly because I have already seen both of them on different RTV shows before. I was actually rooting against James' team in Capture, found him really whiny, but they're actually a strong team here and bring some needed variety to the cast. Want them to at least make F6.

Leg 3, and I'm STILL hoping to see more of Eswar & Aparna. Next week's preview highlighted them, hoping for more personality to come out. I like them quite a bit, they just seem underedited so far. And I don't think they'll last long tbh :/

I'm most neutral on Riley & Maddison. Would ideally see them leave next, or at least soon, but that's probably not happening because they're great racers. Just... not my cup of tea.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 04:19:42 PM »
Michelle even managed to draw Hung into an argument :funny: :funny:

https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/jk4rwi/unaired_from_the_episode_michelle_and_hung_have/

Aand here's Michelle & Victoria wandering around for 34 minutes looking for their last clue of the leg

https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/jk9ksc/s32e03_insider_clip_with_the_newlands/
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 05:29:45 PM »
I think I'm in the minority here but overall I thought it was just an ok episode.  :duno:

The first half was way better than the second, but that was purely down to how obvious it was that Jerry & Frank were going home. I don't see the reason for production having Phil say the last team WILL be eliminated? Takes away any sense of suspense, especially with the last team being so far behind.  :groan:

I was finally starting to warm to the blondes but once they used that U-Turn on Jerry & Frank they ripped my heart out!  :'(

I think Eswar & Aparna are my favourites now because although they're kinda in that top 5 alliance, they haven't really been focusing on helping anyone else. Really don't want to watch a season of teams all buddy buddy.... am I evil?  :funny:

Looking forward to next weeks double episode, expecting Leg 4 to be a NEL though.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 09:20:13 PM »
Obviously, I really enjoyed this episode! The tasks were culturally relevant, the location was AMAZING (I really wanna travel to the Amazon when I can!), we finally saw some airport interactions and also some inter-team drama (however ridiculous, stupid & pointless it may be)

Sad to see Jerry & Frank go home, but it was obvious they were going after being U-Turned. Their relationship was something special!

Also, am I the only one who isn't bothered by these so-called "alliances?" I enjoy them, because I love seeing the reactions of teams who loose alliance members in the latter part of the Race and how teams ditch alliances when they release it isn't working for them anymore.  :lol: :funny:

Bring on next week! I'm loving this season so far (quarter of the way through!), one of the Top 5s for sure!  :conf: :cheer:
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #85 on: Today at 09:24:25 AM »
The cast isn't really full of characters (CBS seem to be more daring with Big Brother in more recent times), but Michelle & Victoria at least caught my attention this episode.  It's ok to have teams who aren't likeable to all of the audience, it really is.  Otherwise it can just become safe and vanilla.

The pace is so quick it feels very light, there can't be any building up of drama like the old classic race.  Teams were helping each other, but even the judge for the huts told a team what they did wrong.  The main drama is from all the mistakes that are made rather than the tasks themselves, so maybe the casting was mainly on that aspect.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #86 on: Today at 02:49:06 PM »
Big Brother? Really? That show has by far the most stale, token-based (stereotypical) casting out of all CBS shows, especially in recent years. You might say BB20 is your one exception, that'w fine.

This season they picked some amazing racers, great personalities, if not characters. Michelle is clearly the biggest character, and I'm glad you recognize it, but to say the cast isn't full of characters... I strongly disagree.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #87 on: Today at 03:41:59 PM »
I think they are a lot of characters this year, and these will be remembered for some time:
- The footballers / Will & James / Michelle & Victoria / Leo & Alana / The Blonde sisters

It's true that some teams are a bit more quiet (or have a quiet edit) but they still shine in their own way!
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #88 on: Today at 03:54:11 PM »
I blame the disorganized editing for not showing the "characters" well.
