TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*

Online alecbaldwin

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:02:42 PM »
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on Yesterday at 07:55:06 PM
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Yesterday at 07:52:19 PM
James: Leo & Alana is right behind us.

Does that reminds anyone of anything?
The first u-turn ever : TAR12 Leg 4, where Shana & Jennifer thought Jason & Lorena we’re right behind them (incorrectly)
Good guess, mine is a bit different.

Hint: Leo & Alana didn't think they would get u-turned.
Offline RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:02:59 PM »
That was a great episode with the frenzied shopping task and real Pit Start beginning. I'm disappointed the Pit Stop placement announcements stopped again though.
Offline redwings8831

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:03:22 PM »
Next week is two hours (Legs 4 and 5) but they only previewed Leg 4 at the end of the episode.
Offline Kacper

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:04:57 PM »
Reallyyyyyy not a fan of U-Turns right before a Pit Stop. If they had a Roadblock before the Pit Stop, it would have been an almost perfect episode but the U-Turn right before the Pit Stop ruined it for me.
Offline elthemagnifico

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 08:13:09 PM »
Missed almost 2/3 of the episode kek, overslept. But judging from the commentary, it looks chaos and frantic, and I'm here for it, will catch up in a matter.

Quote from: Kacper on Yesterday at 08:04:57 PM
Reallyyyyyy not a fan of U-Turns right before a Pit Stop. If they had a Roadblock before the Pit Stop, it would have been an almost perfect episode but the U-Turn right before the Pit Stop ruined it for me.

The detour was amazing but  did they have to put it on the very last task before the pitstop, and adding u turn on it is no bueno. Wish they had a small task or something before the pit stop if they decided to not have the RB in the leg
Offline cbacbacba1

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 08:15:36 PM »
Quote from: Kacper on Yesterday at 08:04:57 PM
Reallyyyyyy not a fan of U-Turns right before a Pit Stop. If they had a Roadblock before the Pit Stop, it would have been an almost perfect episode but the U-Turn right before the Pit Stop ruined it for me.
I think it will be better if the editing keeps us unknown of who Will & James and the blondes u-turned, and reveal it only when Leo & Alana arrived at the U-turn board. It helps to keep the suspense.
Online Xoruz

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:16:06 PM »
The U-Turn brought out quite a bit of drama this leg as two opposing alliances have emerged. Unfortunate that Jerry & Frank got caught in the crossfire due to falling behind.
The market task was a compete mess, and I loved it.
The Detour was a nice slice of life of the Dessana.
I'm with you Kacper. I prefer U-Turns earlier the leg.
Offline redwings8831

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 08:18:39 PM »
I prefer another task or two after a u-turn but am pleased that they put the u-turn back after the detour instead of before it like the last couple seasons.
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 08:19:17 PM »
Quote from: redwings8831 on Yesterday at 08:18:39 PM
I prefer another task or two after a u-turn but am pleased that they put the u-turn back after the detour instead of before it like the last couple seasons.

Ditto
Offline georgiapeach

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 08:35:36 PM »
THANK YOU RACHEL!!
Offline stunami

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 08:52:25 PM »
I don't mind all of the strategy and alliances, but I think the volleyball twins are doing too much.
Like it's ok to help others if they ask for it, but going out of your way to tell one of your alliance members when they are doing something wrong is too much. Like when they told the football players that they were doing the roof wrong.
Or in the market also.

Offline LandonM170

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 08:52:53 PM »
I think if you're putting a Pit Stop right after the U-Turn they should make the leg a non-elimination because it really doesn't give the U-Turned teams to catch up.
Offline fossil-racer

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 09:17:15 PM »
This season's tagline is "Read your Clue" :funny: :funny:

Loved the u-turn after detour.
Offline RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 09:39:02 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 07:21:00 PM
All teams are confused and I'm loving it. Will & James are missing their fish, teams are getting on the wrong boat, Hung & Chee realize their mistake, teams forget their groceries, and Riley & Madisson are the first to have everything correct. :lol:

Leo & Alana realize their mistake and rush back.
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 07:22:51 PM
The volleyballers and boyfriends are 1st and 2nd place. James is producing tears of joy. Kaylynn & Haley's stuff were on the sand so their groceries are ready to go and they skyrocket up to 3rd. Hung & Chee, DeAngelo & Gary, and Leo & Alana have to go back to the market to buy new stuff because the mess is that disorganized. :clap2:

Commercial break! Wooo!
The most iconic series of unfortunate events since TAR19's "charity" in Yogyakarta
Offline NELs

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 11:09:51 PM »
This leg was really chaotic and I loved it!

Almost every team not reading their clue after the market task provided for a really great start to this episode. The market task as a whole was really great.

The Detour was a great showcasing of Amazonian culture. The cooking task was really fun to watch, while the roof-building task caused for some great meltdowns.

This cast is being fantastic, really hope this cast remains like this for the rest of the season!

The U-Turn drama in this episode was really great as well.

Rating: 5/5
Offline Declive

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #65 on: Today at 12:24:40 AM »
I loved that they visited Manaus but only a Detour and no Roadblock? Disappointed.

I don't mind much for Will & James or Leo & Alana but this U-Turn move was weird and pointless. I hope they get revenge on that.

4 different countries in the first 4 episodes is nice. Way to go!
Offline claude_24hrs

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #66 on: Today at 03:03:36 AM »
Totally the best Brazil episode since TAR 18. Loved the indigenous tasks.
Online alecbaldwin

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #67 on: Today at 03:08:40 AM »
Quote from: Declive on Today at 12:24:40 AM
I loved that they visited Manaus but only a Detour and no Roadblock? Disappointed.

I don't mind much for Will & James or Leo & Alana but this U-Turn move was weird and pointless. I hope they get revenge on that.

4 different countries in the first 4 episodes is nice. Way to go!
I agree but I've watched this show long enough to know that something like this happened almost every seasons. There're a lot of behind the scene interactions that we simply don't have the privilege to know.

I'm not taking side here but maybe, Will & James noticed Leo & Alana overheard/eavesdropped them in the previous leg and annoyed that they used that information to affect the outcome of the race therefore, viewing them as a sneaky team.
Offline ovalorange

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #68 on: Today at 03:20:03 AM »
It came across to me as incredibly hypocritical that James didn't like Leo & Alana/Haley & Kaylynn working together... but then proceeded to orchestrate the alliance of 5 to work together the whole leg. I also cringed at all the comments James made about being in the Amazon, they seem to be a bit fake to me at the moment  B:)

Leo & Alana were 100% spot on when they said they wouldn't get a valid reason for the U-Turn. So glad the blondes stepped in to help them with the U-Turn, I love their alliance  :2hearts:

The leg structure again was shocking and I'm kinda disappointed we didn't see more of the Amazon but the teams all brought it once again   :luvya:
Offline georgiapeach

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #69 on: Today at 05:41:54 AM »
What happened with all the KOR thing?  ???

Have to rewatch ....
Online alecbaldwin

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #70 on: Today at 05:57:20 AM »
Quote from: ovalorange on Today at 03:20:03 AM
It came across to me as incredibly hypocritical that James didn't like Leo & Alana/Haley & Kaylynn working together... but then proceeded to orchestrate the alliance of 5 to work together the whole leg. I also cringed at all the comments James made about being in the Amazon, they seem to be a bit fake to me at the moment  B:)

Leo & Alana were 100% spot on when they said they wouldn't get a valid reason for the U-Turn. So glad the blondes stepped in to help them with the U-Turn, I love their alliance  :2hearts:

The leg structure again was shocking and I'm kinda disappointed we didn't see more of the Amazon but the teams all brought it once again   :luvya:
I remember in Leg 1, Leo & Alana said they wanted other teams to underestimate them. I think Leo & Alana is the kind of team who plays social game to win the race. There's a team in the past that won the race by creating alliances with everyone & dropping them when the situation called for and was viewed as a weak team.

I think that's why they didn't want to have Leo & Alana around and thought they're a threat. Keep in mind that Will & James had watched every seasons of TAR and none of the teams knew each other coming in the race. Will & James aren't fake or hypocrite and neither are Leo & Alana. They're just playing to win.
Online alecbaldwin

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #71 on: Today at 06:00:28 AM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 07:15:03 PM
Will & James are buying a strainer (Brooke must be having bad flashbacks :funny:)
I know, right?!
