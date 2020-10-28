It came across to me as incredibly hypocritical that James didn't like Leo & Alana/Haley & Kaylynn working together... but then proceeded to orchestrate the alliance of 5 to work together the whole leg. I also cringed at all the comments James made about being in the Amazon, they seem to be a bit fake to me at the momentLeo & Alana were 100% spot on when they said they wouldn't get a valid reason for the U-Turn. So glad the blondes stepped in to help them with the U-Turn, I love their allianceThe leg structure again was shocking and I'm kinda disappointed we didn't see more of the Amazon but the teams all brought it once again