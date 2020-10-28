« previous next »
TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
Reply #50 on: Today at 08:02:42 PM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on Today at 07:55:06 PM
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Today at 07:52:19 PM
James: Leo & Alana is right behind us.

Does that reminds anyone of anything?
The first u-turn ever : TAR12 Leg 4, where Shana & Jennifer thought Jason & Lorena we’re right behind them (incorrectly)
Good guess, mine is a bit different.

Hint: Leo & Alana didn't think they would get u-turned.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
Reply #51 on: Today at 08:02:59 PM
That was a great episode with the frenzied shopping task and real Pit Start beginning. I'm disappointed the Pit Stop placement announcements stopped again though.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
Reply #52 on: Today at 08:03:22 PM
Next week is two hours (Legs 4 and 5) but they only previewed Leg 4 at the end of the episode.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
Reply #53 on: Today at 08:04:57 PM
Reallyyyyyy not a fan of U-Turns right before a Pit Stop. If they had a Roadblock before the Pit Stop, it would have been an almost perfect episode but the U-Turn right before the Pit Stop ruined it for me.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
Reply #54 on: Today at 08:13:09 PM
Missed almost 2/3 of the episode kek, overslept. But judging from the commentary, it looks chaos and frantic, and I'm here for it, will catch up in a matter.

Quote from: Kacper on Today at 08:04:57 PM
Reallyyyyyy not a fan of U-Turns right before a Pit Stop. If they had a Roadblock before the Pit Stop, it would have been an almost perfect episode but the U-Turn right before the Pit Stop ruined it for me.

The detour was amazing but do they have to put it on the very last task before the pitstop, and adding u turn on it is no bueno. Wish they had a small tasks or something before the pit stop if they decided to not have the RB in the leg
