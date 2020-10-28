Missed almost 2/3 of the episode kek, overslept. But judging from the commentary, it looks chaos and frantic, and I'm here for it, will catch up in a matter.
Reallyyyyyy not a fan of U-Turns right before a Pit Stop. If they had a Roadblock before the Pit Stop, it would have been an almost perfect episode but the U-Turn right before the Pit Stop ruined it for me.
The detour was amazing but do they have to put it on the very last task before the pitstop, and adding u turn on it is no bueno. Wish they had a small tasks or something before the pit stop if they decided to not have the RB in the leg