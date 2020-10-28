Wow. Wow wow wow.What an episode!!!I absolutely loved every second of this leg, best Brazilian leg ever and best chaos-filled episode in a loong time. This is Emmy material!!I'm not gonna repeat what y'all have already said, all the tasks this leg was brilliant and I hope we go back to the Amazon in the future. Why did it take this long anyway?!Sure, we can argue how there should've been a RB/another task post-U-Turn, but should we really? The episode was already jam-packed, I'm almost glad there wasn't another (potentially mediocre) task to take away airtime from all we DID see now. Also, Jerry & Frank were doomed no matter if there was another task or not. Sad, as I liked them, but I probably like the remaining teams even more. And I'm super glad this leg wasn't a NEL, that would've killed all the hype this episode had building up.I am bound to keep repeating this after each episode, but Michelle & Victoria. And especially Michelle. I don't remember who was the last team I loved this much, must have been years ago. Probably since Logan & Chris in S27. They are hysterical! I savor every second they're on screen, it's like a comedy show and like Bookworm said, rooting for them this leg was a real trip.And no, I wouldn't trust Michelle with knives.Hung & Chee are so freaking dominant even when they finally made some mistakes. They're not the most entertaining, but I love watching them race.DeAngelo & Gary might be my favorite pro athlete team ever. DeAngelo is hilarious, love his personality, and their team dynamic is really fun. Seeing them struggle physically was also interesting, I hope we have them meltdown more. My favorite part was their wall vs. roof discussion.Kaylynn & Haley are pretty vanilla, but I'm still a fan and as always rooting for the underdog females who suddenly sprung into top 3. Leo & Alana are fun to watch, the editors love to highlight whenever they're wrong, and I'm here for their future drama with the other teams. People were already making comparisons, but now with the crying, Alana is sooo much like Gabby Pascuzzi from Survivor, lol.I'm enjoying Will & James mostly because I have already seen both of them on different RTV shows before. I was actually rooting against James' team in Capture, found him really whiny, but they're actually a strong team here and bring some needed variety to the cast. Want them to at least make F6.Leg 3, and I'm STILL hoping to see more of Eswar & Aparna. Next week's preview highlighted them, hoping for more personality to come out. I like them quite a bit, they just seem underedited so far. And I don't think they'll last long tbh :/I'm most neutral on Riley & Maddison. Would ideally see them leave next, or at least soon, but that's probably not happening because they're great racers. Just... not my cup of tea.