« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*  (Read 1792 times)

2 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #75 on: Today at 10:21:21 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 10:05:42 AM
Quote from: redwings8831 on Today at 09:42:54 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 05:41:54 AM
What happened with all the KOR thing?  ???

Have to rewatch ....

The clue Phil had in the press photos at the end of Leg 2 seemed to be the "Use the app to book your flights" and then the teams came back out to the pit start in the middle of the night to start Leg 3.

OOOHHH. Odd if they did not show them using them using the actual app..just for advertising reasons.

Just starting my rewatch so will look for that! Thanks!

We did see them use the app! I think the show started with that! :hfive:
Logged

Offline betheactress

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 8
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #76 on: Today at 10:51:56 AM »
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Today at 05:57:20 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on Today at 03:20:03 AM
It came across to me as incredibly hypocritical that James didn't like Leo & Alana/Haley & Kaylynn working together... but then proceeded to orchestrate the alliance of 5 to work together the whole leg. I also cringed at all the comments James made about being in the Amazon, they seem to be a bit fake to me at the moment  B:)

Leo & Alana were 100% spot on when they said they wouldn't get a valid reason for the U-Turn. So glad the blondes stepped in to help them with the U-Turn, I love their alliance  :2hearts:

The leg structure again was shocking and I'm kinda disappointed we didn't see more of the Amazon but the teams all brought it once again   :luvya:
I remember in Leg 1, Leo & Alana said they wanted other teams to underestimate them. I think Leo & Alana is the kind of team who plays social game to win the race. There's a team in the past that won the race by creating alliances with everyone & dropping them when the situation called for and was viewed as a weak team.

I think that's why they didn't want to have Leo & Alana around and thought they're a threat. Keep in mind that Will & James had watched every seasons of TAR and none of the teams knew each other coming in the race. Will & James aren't fake or hypocrite and neither are Leo & Alana. They're just playing to win.

Except Leo and Alana and the blondes highest finish thus far was 6th and another team had won two legs, but no thats not threatening.

The alliance stuff is bad though. Didnt alliances go out of style after they ruined season 24?? Also thought Eswar & Aparna were in the alliance, but volleyball only helped football at the detour 🤔
Logged

Offline Kamineko

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 728
  • Pika Pika
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #77 on: Today at 11:09:52 AM »
Quote from: betheactress on Today at 10:51:56 AM
Also thought Eswar & Aparna were in the alliance, but volleyball only helped football at the detour 🤔

I think Riley & Maddison helped DeAngelo & Gary because their palm leaves were upside down(?), thus could cause them re-doing it from the start if they realized that too late (like what happened with Leo & Alana).

I don't know 100% if Eswar & Aparna were in the alliance since I only remember seeing Will & James talking to Riley & Maddison at the beginning, and then followed by them talking to DeAngelo & Gary and Hung & Chee at the waiting room.

But James said that they also love Eswar & Aparna along with the others mentioned, so I kinda feel that they are also included in the alliance but approached off-camera. :duno:
Logged
The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Game starts here!

The Amazing Race Japan - Sign up here! *Postponed until after TAR:DC 8 finished*

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #78 on: Today at 11:28:43 AM »
Yes they are all in the alliance (the top 5 teams from the mine).
I feel like almost everybody was helping each other at the market, not only the 'alliance'
Logged

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1259
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #79 on: Today at 12:14:12 PM »
That leg felt like an episode of the Amazing Race, there was chaos, strategy & confusion.

Really liking Riley & Maddison.
Logged

Offline Kamineko

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 728
  • Pika Pika
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 3 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/28/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #80 on: Today at 01:20:43 PM »
I don't know if anyone has said this, but I'm pretty impressed with Eswar's speaking Portuguese with the fishmonger; but in the other side, Aparna once said arigatou rather than obrigado. :funny:

Also, when they said that "...coding is very different from putting together a hut", it relates so much to me as a fellow software engineer. :funny:
Logged
The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Game starts here!

The Amazing Race Japan - Sign up here! *Postponed until after TAR:DC 8 finished*
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 