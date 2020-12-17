« previous next »
TAR32 Ratings

Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3123
Re: TAR32 Ratings
December 17, 2020, 04:03:26 PM
Can't believe I'm saying this about a TAR finale but...crud. Was actually hoping for a season low, so production would have more motivation to throw in some rules some next season to stem this kind of gameplay from happening again.

Does it still count as a viewer if someone only tunes into the last 5 minutes?
RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3551
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR32 Ratings
December 17, 2020, 04:37:49 PM
Quote from: Maanca on December 17, 2020, 04:03:26 PM
Can't believe I'm saying this about a TAR finale but...crud. Was actually hoping for a season low, so production would have more motivation to throw in some rules some next season to stem this kind of gameplay from happening again.

Does it still count as a viewer if someone only tunes into the last 5 minutes?
I'm guessing because it was a New Orleans leg, people who have a personal connection to the locale decided to see what this was all about. Finales always tend to do better than midseason episodes. I know when the Race came back to Chicago for season 29, CBS Local morning and evening news were promoting it the day of that finale.
Kiwi Jay

  • 'giz us a geez'
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4097
  • Still trucking along.
Re: TAR32 Ratings
December 17, 2020, 05:28:23 PM
Really pleased about the finale reaching a 0.8 and 4.5 million before DVR+7. I think that is a highly positive sign for the future. Nonetheless, the race is still behind Big Brother and Survivor in terms of their reality juggernauts, and I think part of that has been the constant changing of the format. We want ordinary people and a diversity of age, ethnicity and background.

I don't agree that this rating high will stop producers from seeing the fan comments all across on social media about the excessive amount of Yield/U-Turns and the alliance issues. I am sure they will try to work something out on both ends. I enjoyed the finale a great deal, but don't disagree that there should have been some sort of memory challenge or more difficult task. Still thoroughly enjoyed the route and cast overall, and having had the privilege of following the teams for the first leg of Season 33 and the beginning of leg two, I think it looked fairly strong too.

As always, I remain positive.
OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
Re: TAR32 Ratings
December 19, 2020, 02:32:30 PM
Now that the week is essentially over, we can now confirm that the season finale of The Amazing Race hitting a 0.8 makes it the HIGHEST rated show in the demo on CBS all week. We are officially the #1 show on CBS!

For some reason, CBS seems to hate TAR but hopefully with this good ratings news, it'll makes them more willing to resume TAR33 when it's safe to do so and air it ASAP instead of holding onto it for over a year?
TheRabbi

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
Re: TAR32 Ratings
Yesterday at 11:09:39 AM
https://deadline.com/2021/05/tv-ratings-2019-2021-final-rankings-nfl-ncis-masked-singer-cbs-fox-1234764734/ TAR32 checked in with a 1.1 rating (18-49 yr old), tied for 31st of all the broadcast networks in the television season, which runs from September - May. It tied with other established shows like The Voice, American Idol, and The Good Doctor. It did not crack the top 40 in viewers.

Given the same-day ratings if I recall were always around 0.7/0.8, you can now get an idea of how many viewers are watching it later, such as On Demand or on the DVR.
GMR 602

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
Re: TAR32 Ratings
Yesterday at 10:25:28 PM
Top 31 is amazing! This is great

Quote from: TheRabbi on Yesterday at 11:09:39 AM
https://deadline.com/2021/05/tv-ratings-2019-2021-final-rankings-nfl-ncis-masked-singer-cbs-fox-1234764734/ TAR32 checked in with a 1.1 rating (18-49 yr old), tied for 31st of all the broadcast networks in the television season, which runs from September - May. It tied with other established shows like The Voice, American Idol, and The Good Doctor. It did not crack the top 40 in viewers.

Given the same-day ratings if I recall were always around 0.7/0.8, you can now get an idea of how many viewers are watching it later, such as On Demand or on the DVR.
