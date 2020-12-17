Really pleased about the finale reaching a 0.8 and 4.5 million before DVR+7. I think that is a highly positive sign for the future. Nonetheless, the race is still behind Big Brother and Survivor in terms of their reality juggernauts, and I think part of that has been the constant changing of the format. We want ordinary people and a diversity of age, ethnicity and background.



I don't agree that this rating high will stop producers from seeing the fan comments all across on social media about the excessive amount of Yield/U-Turns and the alliance issues. I am sure they will try to work something out on both ends. I enjoyed the finale a great deal, but don't disagree that there should have been some sort of memory challenge or more difficult task. Still thoroughly enjoyed the route and cast overall, and having had the privilege of following the teams for the first leg of Season 33 and the beginning of leg two, I think it looked fairly strong too.



As always, I remain positive.