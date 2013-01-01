« previous next »
TAR32 Ratings

Re: TAR32 Ratings
Can't believe I'm saying this about a TAR finale but...crud. Was actually hoping for a season low, so production would have more motivation to throw in some rules some next season to stem this kind of gameplay from happening again.

Does it still count as a viewer if someone only tunes into the last 5 minutes?
Re: TAR32 Ratings
Can't believe I'm saying this about a TAR finale but...crud. Was actually hoping for a season low, so production would have more motivation to throw in some rules some next season to stem this kind of gameplay from happening again.

Does it still count as a viewer if someone only tunes into the last 5 minutes?
I'm guessing because it was a New Orleans leg, people who have a personal connection to the locale decided to see what this was all about. Finales always tend to do better than midseason episodes. I know when the Race came back to Chicago for season 29, CBS Local morning and evening news were promoting it the day of that finale.
Re: TAR32 Ratings
Really pleased about the finale reaching a 0.8 and 4.5 million before DVR+7. I think that is a highly positive sign for the future. Nonetheless, the race is still behind Big Brother and Survivor in terms of their reality juggernauts, and I think part of that has been the constant changing of the format. We want ordinary people and a diversity of age, ethnicity and background.

I don't agree that this rating high will stop producers from seeing the fan comments all across on social media about the excessive amount of Yield/U-Turns and the alliance issues. I am sure they will try to work something out on both ends. I enjoyed the finale a great deal, but don't disagree that there should have been some sort of memory challenge or more difficult task. Still thoroughly enjoyed the route and cast overall, and having had the privilege of following the teams for the first leg of Season 33 and the beginning of leg two, I think it looked fairly strong too.

As always, I remain positive.
